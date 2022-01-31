The Waterloo boys basketball team doubled the amount of wins it has this season with a 65-44 win over Rio on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The victory was a welcomed one as Waterloo entered the game 1-13 on the season.
This one was hardly ever in question as Waterloo was already out to a dominant 36-20 lead by the halftime break. The win was just the most recent in a string of strong performances from sophomore guard Benny Marshall. He's averaging 14 points per game since the start of the new year and recorded a game-high 18 against Rio to pace the Pirates.
Waterloo also got a typical game from its volume scorer, senior guard Eugene Wolff, who poured in 16 points to help out as well.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, the momentum from this win didn't translate into the next matchup, a home game with conference rival Marshall on Thursday, Jan. 27. Marshall flexed its muscles against its cross-town rival, winning 85-38 over the Pirates.
With the win and loss last week, Waterloo now sits at a 2-14 overall record and is 0-4 in Capitol - South conference play.
Things won't get any easier as Waterloo has to play the top three teams in the conference in their next three games, all on the road. The Pirates will start with a trip to Wisconsin Heights on Friday, Feb. 4, followed by a voyage to New Glarus on Tuesday, Feb. 10 and finally a journey to Belleville on Saturday, Feb. 12.