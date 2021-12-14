Days in Wisconsin are getting darker earlier. It is important to make sure all lights are in working order on your vehicle. This means headlamps, tail lamps and blinkers are in working condition. If your lights don’t work, other vehicles won’t be able to see you. Ensuring all your lights are in working order will assure our roads are safer and make you visible to other vehicles on the roadways.
It is also important that you turn on your lights. If your lights are not turned on, this can affect whether others can see you. Make sure your lights are turned on during darker periods of the day. To assure safe driving conditions, when in doubt, turn your lights on so you are seen by other vehicles.
The law of the month is when lighted lamps are required. The law states that any vehicle operated during the hours of darkness are required to be lighted. This means all headlamps and tail lamps are to be lighted when driving on the road. The operator of the vehicle should keep all lamps, including reflectors, equipped and reasonably clean and in proper working condition at all times.
347.06 When lighted lamps required
Except as provided in subs. (2) and (4), no person may operate a vehicle upon a highway during the hours of darkness or during a period of limited visibility unless all headlamps, tail lamps, and clearance lamps with which the vehicle is required to be equipped are lighted. Parking lamps as described in s. 347.27 may not be used for this purpose. This subsection does not apply if lamps that are automatically activated whenever the vehicle is started are in use, if the headlamps are of sufficient intensity to satisfy the requirements for daytime running lamps under 49 CFR 571.108, S7.10.13. The operator of a vehicle shall keep all lamps and reflectors with which such vehicle is required to be equipped reasonably clean and in proper working condition at all times.