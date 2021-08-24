Marshall High School volleyball had enjoyed stable continuity for a few years thanks to the class of 2021. Five players, Skyla Michalak, Anna Lutz, Trinity Ruelas, Trinity Flint, and Kiana Hellenbrand had kept Marshall competent since they were sophomores. Now, that class has moved on to college. Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz is tasked with retooling a new generation of Cardinal players to keep the tradition alive.
“It’s a big culture change,” Schmitz said. “But, we have some really good returning girls who are setting the pace so far this offseason.”
Last season, amid multiple schedule changes and plenty of conference opponents opting out of the season, Marshall carried on as planned in the fall of 2020. The Cardinals put together an even 11-11 record. Things looked bleak as Marshall lost five of its first six games, but put together a tremendous 6-game mid-season winning streak to salvage the season. Hopes for a tournament run were dashed in the first round of regionals with a 3-1 loss to Mauston.
With the five seniors departing, Schmitz and the rest of the Cardinals will rely on senior Isabella Llontop for leadership this season. The libero returns from providing major production last season, leading the Cardinals in digs with 270.
“She’s taken the lead on a lot of things already,” Schmitz said. “Summer drills, everything like that. She’s going to be an outstanding player in the back row for us this season.”
There’s weight on the shoulders of more members of the class of 2022 than just Llontop, however. Last season, three seniors were top of the team in kills. Hellenbrand led the way with 182, followed by Flint with 91 and Lutz with 52. With that kind of production now graduated, all eyes turn to middle hitter Abby Ward. She was fourth on the team with 52 kills and will need to keep up that production this season. She was also second on the team in blocks last year with 17.
A major plus for this season is the return of senior setter/right side Erin Virgil. She led the team in assists last season with 325, far surpassing the second leading contributer with 77. That kind of returning production will be massive for Marshall to find continuity.
Beyond those headliners, don’t forget about other key senior contributors like defensive specialist Alayna Cramblit and right side/middle hitter Taylor Matson.
Outside of the senior class, junior Halle Weisensel and sophomore Kate Luzenski will be expected to step up as well. Weisensel made some big defensive contributions last season as a sophomore, racking up the fourth most digs on the team with 75. Luzenski made herself useful on the offense as a freshman, contributing the third most varsity assists last season with 18.
While this sounds like a solid amount of returning production, Marshall is still going to be leaning on plenty of athletes that don’t have much varsity experience due to the continuity established by the class of 2021. Schmitz believes her squad is on the right track, though.
“We’re a young team,” Schmitz said. “We’ll have some growing pains. But, a lot of the girls played multiple summer leagues together, so we have a jump on team chemistry. We’re putting the pieces together now.”
That summertime chemistry will be put to the test early. Saturday, Aug. 28, Marshall heads off to Monticello to participate in an invitational tournament. From there, Marshall jumps right into Capitol South Conference play with a home game against Belleville Thursday, Sept. 2 and a road trip to Waterloo Tuesday, Sept. 7.