Week of 4-11-22

TUESDAY, APRIL 12-

Tuesday Maunesha: High Team Series - Stubby’s, 1932. High Team Game -Hotmar Const, 681. Kotlon Jurss, 522 (234); Jonathan Schoemann, 510; Ben Zander, 501.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14-

Thursday Twilite: High Team Series - MSP 1, 1528. High Team Game - MSP 1, 532. Trenton Merritt, 629 (225-201-203); Chris Hensler, 577 (200); Sam Hensler, 572 (206); Patty Wianecki, 516.

