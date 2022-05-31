The 2022 track & field season has come to a close for both Marshall and Waterloo. The two schools had participants in their respective sectionals, but no athletes advanced to the state finals. Still, it was a tremendous day of competition to put a favorable bow on what was a strong season for both teams.
Marshall took a trip out to Prairie du Chien High School for Division 2 sectionals on Thursday, May 26. The Cardinals picked up four total team points in their day of competition.
Sophomore Jaxon Hornby contributed Marshall's best finish of the day. He raced his way to a 5th place finish in the boys 1,600 meter run with his time of 4:42.43, just narrowly missing the state qualification cutline.
Senior Canon Siedschlag earned himself a top-10 finish as well. He took home 9th in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 53.18, narrowly missing out on scoring a point for the team as well.
The Cardinals also brought a relay team to the event. Seniors Justin Grady and Jack Hellenbrand teamed up with sophomores Huston Siedschlag and Hornby to compete in the 4x800 meter relay. They would wind up with a 10th place finish after logging a time of 8:50.36.
Senior Josh Eggers was Marshall's lone participant in the field portion of the event. He put up a score of 10-06.00 in the boys pole vault to take 11th place.
Waterloo also competed on Thursday, May 26, traveling out to Deerfield High School for Division 3 sectionals. There, the Pirates earned themselves a couple of impressive finishes.
Senior Luke Fiedorowicz put up Waterloo's best performance of the day, standings wise. He took home 5th in the boys discus throw with a distance of 132-03. This earned Waterloo four team points, as well.
The top-10 finishes didn't end there, either. Sophomore Benny Marshall picked up a 7th place finish and two team points in the long jump with a distance of 19-02.75. Junior RIck Ugorji split 7th place in the boys shot put with a throw of 43-03.50, earning 1.5 team points for the Pirates.
The Pirates wrapped the day up with the boys 4x200 meter relay. Sophomore Ryan Sturgill, Fiedorowicz, sophomore Dakota Sturgill, and Marshall combined to run it for Waterloo. They put up a time of 1:38.27 to finish in 8th and pick up a team point.
While this brings an end to the season for both Marshall and Waterloo, there is plenty to be proud of for this season's accomplishments. Both squads return an exciting amount of talent next season and will work towards the eventual goal of reaching the WIAA state finals.