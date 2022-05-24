A long season of hard work and dedication was put to the test for the Marshall track & field team as it traveled to Lake Mills High School on Monday, May 23 for regionals. There, the boys finished in 6th of the nine teams and the girls finished in 9th. While the teams as a whole will not be advancing, there are some Cardinals who will keep their season alive.
The day of competition kicked off with the field portion of events, which was great news for senior Josh Eggers. Eggers was stellar, putting up a vault of 10-06.00 to tie for 2nd and punch his ticket to sectionals. Senior Jack Hellenbrand deserves recognition as well in 5th place with a vault of 10 flat.
The Cardinals weren't done sending athletes to the next round, either. While Eggers was the only Marshall athlete to qualify in the field, a handful made it on the track.
Senior Canon Siedschlag advanced to sectionals thanks to a strong run in the 400 meter dash. He put together a time of 52.68 to take home 3rd.
The boys also put a relay team into the next round. Senior Justin Grady, Hellenbrand, sophomore Huston Siedschlag, and sophomore Jaxon Hornby came together in the 4x800 meter relay to finish in 3rd with a time of 8:57.99 to advance.
Hornby wasn't done, either. Beyond his involvement in the relays, he flexed his talents in the 1,600 meter run as well. There, he posted a time of 4:48.70 to take home 3rd place and continue on to sectionals.
While this concludes the list of Cardinals that will continue on to the next round, there are still plenty of strong performances that deserve recognition.
Cortney Checky brought an end to her junior campaign with a strong showing in the shot put. She managed a throe of 29-09.50 to finish in 9th place. Checky also took 11th in the discus with a throe of 95-04. Sophomore teammate Paige Billig was also impressive in the discus, taking home 7th with a throw of 97-03.
Sophomore Wynn Held finished her year with a stellar performance. In the 100 meter dash, Held just short of qualifying in 5th with a time of 13.79, just barely behind Kiersten Dellar of Watertown Luther Prep in 4th with a time of 13.78. She brought a similarly impressive effort to the 200 meter dash, where she took home 6th with a time of 29.40.
Held wasn't the only girl that came close to an individual qualification. Freshman Emma Hellenbrand wrapped up her first high school season with a promising finish, taking 5th in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 13:33.47.
While Siedschlag was the only qualifier in the boys 400 meter dash, it didn't mean he was the only one with a strong run. Junior Trevor Thede picked up a solid 8th place finish with his time of 56.23.
Speaking of Siedschlag, he nearly qualified in two events. His time of 23.64 in the 200 meter dash was good, but not quite fast enough for sectionals as he finished in 7th.
Grady nearly snagged himself an individual qualification, as well. He raced his way to a time of 2:09.03 in the 800 meter run to take home an impressive 6th place finish.
The Cardinals that punched their ticket to the next round don't have long to relax and recover. They return to the track on Thursday, May 26 at Prairie du Chien High School for sectionals.