After securing an impressive 45-42 win over Markesan in the first round of the WIAA playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Waterloo girls basketball team then had to face the No. 1 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4, Brodhead. The Cardinals had only lost three games all season, and that would remain true on Friday, Feb. 25 as they beat Waterloo, 54-32, and ended the Pirates’ season in the process.
Brodhead’s star junior forward Abbie Dix, who averaged a double-double this season, stole the show on the day. She put up a game-high 17 points to lead the Cardinals. Brodhead also got a solid performance from senior guard Kiarra Moe, who contributed 12 points.
Waterloo brought a balanced attack offensively as nine different Pirates contributed points. Sophomore Tess Blundell led the way with six, followed by sophomore guard Brenna Huebner with five and both senior forward Alyssa Baumann and sophomore forward Ashlynn Albrecht with four each.
While Brodhead jumped out to a 37-15 lead by the halftime break, Waterloo battled hard in the second half to score 17 points and hold the Cardinals to the same amount. In the end, Brodhead was able to hold on for the win. The Cardinals’ tournament run was cut short as they lost to No. 5 seed New Glarus the following night.
The loss brings an end to the 2021-22 season for the Pirates. Waterloo closed the year with a 9-16 overall record and finished 5th in the Capitol — South with a 3-7 record.
Losing to close the year always stings, but there is plenty to look forward to next season for these Pirates.
Waterloo loses only one senior to graduation this offseason, forward Alyssa Baumann. Her contributions will be greatly missed as she was the Pirates’ only post weapon this season. She averaged 6.8 points per game this season and her influence defensively and in the rebounding game cannot be understated.
Though Baumann will not be part of the equation next season, the Pirates return a gluttony of talent at the guard position. Perhaps the most pivotal return will be from senior-to-be Julia Asik. Asik was on track for an outstanding season, averaging 10.9 points per game and displaying an arsenal of impressive dribble moves. Unfortunately, her season ended on Dec. 17 as she suffered an injury against Wisconsin Heights.
In Asik’s absence, a trio of sophomores stepped up this season. Guards Brenna Huebner, Tess Blundell, and Briana Lauersdorf all filled in for Asik and made valuable contributions.
Huebner picked up much of the slack in the scoring department. She averaged 10.3 points per game and showed a knack for getting to the bucket. Blundell was the shooter, hitting a team-high 33 triples this season. She also has a nasty mid-range jumper and is a capable driver. Lauersdorf took an important role of distribution on the offensive side of the ball and proved to be a stingy defender as well.
The Pirates also got a great year out of junior guard Maddie Webster. While her contributions may not show up as much in the stat sheet, her in-your-face style of defense gave opposing ballhandlers fits all season. Her return next season will help stabilize Waterloo’s defense.
Now begins a time of rest and recovery for the Pirates. A season of progression paired with an offseason of improvement should set Waterloo up for success in the 2022-23 season.
GBB: BRODHEAD 54, WATERLOO 32
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|M. Webster
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|3
|K. Webster
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|10
|Bri. Lauersdorf
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|12
|A. Jaehnke
|0
|0
|3-4
|3
|20
|T. Blundell
|1
|1
|1-2
|6
|21
|B. Huebner
|1
|1
|0-0
|5
|23
|Bro. Lauersdorf
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|32
|A. Baumann
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|34
|A. Albrecht
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|TOTALS
|-
|8
|3
|7-10
|32
|BRODHEAD
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|1
|A. Yates
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|3
|J. Steinmann
|3
|0
|0-0
|6
|5
|J. Hilliard
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|10
|O. Oliver
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|12
|M. Kail
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|21
|A. Kammerer
|3
|0
|0-0
|6
|23
|K. Moe
|4
|1
|1-1
|10
|24
|T. Hoesly
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|32
|A. Dix
|6
|0
|3-10
|15
|34
|T. Urness
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|TOTALS
|-
|21
|1
|11-21
|54