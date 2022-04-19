From Monday, April 18: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages property owners with healthy, valuable ash trees to treat them with insecticide this spring to protect against emerald ash borer. The pest is currently the most damaging threat to trees in Wisconsin, killing more than 99% of the ash trees it infests.
A common first sign of emerald ash borer infestation is woodpecker damage created when birds feed on emerald ash borer larvae beneath the bark of ash trees. Treatment of infested ash trees is more likely to succeed if the trees have low or moderate levels of woodpecker damage. Now is a good time to consider insecticide protection because the treatments are typically done between mid-April and mid-May.
Emerald ash borer was recently found in Bayfield and Lincoln counties for the first time, and has become so widespread that treatments are worth considering anywhere in Wisconsin. The highest risk of infestation is in communities already known to be infested or within 15 miles of a known infestation. The risk is lower elsewhere, but the DNR suspects that there are additional undetected emerald ash borer infestations. You can find more emerald ash borer detection information at emeraldashborer.wi.gov.
Homeowners can apply some insecticide products, and others must be applied by a certified professional. Review the available options before selecting an insecticide and treatment method. Visit the Wisconsin EAB website and EAB Information Network website for more information about insecticides. Additionally, you can search for a certified arborist at the Wisconsin Arborist Association’s website. Other businesses that conduct emerald ash borer treatments may be found online or in a phone book.
Stay informed and be on the lookout for emerald ash borer. Know where the pest has already been found and look for the signs and symptoms of emerald ash borer infestation. Watch ash trees for the following:
Woodpecker damage called “flecking,” where pieces of bark have been removed while feeding on emerald ash borer larvae beneath the bark. It usually starts up in the canopy and progresses down the tree over the next few years if the tree is not treated.
Sprouts growing from the base or trunk of the tree.
Thinning canopy with smaller, pale leaves.
Small (one-eighth inch), D-shaped exit holes in the bark.
Green beetles crawling on the trunk of ash trees during the summer.
Visit the DNR emerald ash borer webpage for more information.
From Monday, April 18: As warmer spring weather approaches, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that wild animals and their young will be on the move across Wisconsin.
Knowing what to do before you find a baby animal can make all the difference in the moment to protect its health and help keep wildlife wild. The DNR has various resources to help determine when baby wild animals need help and when it’s best to leave them in their natural environment.
If You Care, Leave Them There
First, remember the phrase, “If you care, leave them there.”
Most of the time, it is perfectly natural for mothers, including white-tailed deer, to leave their young alone for long periods of time. Before fawns are strong enough to keep up with their mothers, they spend hours alone, staying quiet and still. This natural behavior keeps them safe from predators while their mothers forage for food.
Drawing attention to a fawn’s location can tip-off predators or keep its mother away longer than she would like. You can help by keeping people and pets away from the area. If you have interested children, they can learn to keep wildlife wild by observing the fawn from a safe distance.
Many other young wild animals spend time alone in the spring and summer. For species-specific advice, visit the DNR’s Keep Wildlife Wild webpage for tips on how to decide if a young wild animal is truly orphaned or in need of help. You can also use the bird, mammal or fawn keys for guidance on evaluating wildlife situations and choosing an appropriate course of action.
Know When To Move A Baby Animal
If you find a baby animal in an unsafe location, such as near a roadway, you can carefully move it several yards to a safer spot. Before you act, make sure to put on gloves and a facemask to protect the animal’s health. Also, consider your own safety when walking near a road.
The young animal’s mother will find her young if it is moved only a short distance. Human scent transfer does not cause wild animals to reject their young, but avoid touching the baby animal unless absolutely necessary.
Helping Sick Or Injured Wild Animals
If you find a wild animal that appears sick or injured, leave it alone. Take pictures and make notes about what you’re observing. Then call the DNR or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for guidance. Visit the DNR website for a directory of rehabilitators in your area.
If the wildlife rehabilitator you talk to determines that a wild animal needs rehabilitation, place the animal inside a ventilated container. Place the container somewhere that is dark, warm and quiet until you can arrange transport to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Reduce stress on the animal by keeping children and pets away. Do not provide food or water; this can do more harm than good. See our Recommendations For Transporting Wildlife webpage for more information.