Week of 4-18-22

TUESDAY, APRIL 19-

Tuesday Maunesha: High Team Series - Stubby’s, 2147. High Team Game -Stubby’s, 770. Jonathan Schoemann, 620 (217-256); Ben Zander, 604 (220); Kolton Jurss, 517; Jeff Bettin, 515; Tom Bong, 507.

This is the end of Stubby's Bowl scores until the fall.