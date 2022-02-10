The midseason revitalization of the Marshall girls basketball team may have its signature win. On Tuesday, Jan. 8, the Cardinals rode the hot shooting hand of junior guard Allie Rateike, paired with a scrappy defensive performance, to beat conference-leading Belleville 63-59.
The win is Marshall's fourth straight and the Cardinals are winners of seven of their last eight games.
"I just wanted the girls to play tough, physical basketball," Marshall head coach Doug Pickarts said. "Even though we gave up some offensive rebounds, we were playing tough. If this game was earlier in the year, we would have lost by 30. But, the kids ground it out and kept playing tough."
Pickarts was warranted in his statement as the last time these two teams met back on Jan. 17, Belleville won 81-50. Marshall launched into its winning streak the next game. While Marshall got the win in this one, things looked to be heading the direction of the previous matchup early on.
Marshall struggled with turnovers in the first half, committing 12. Belleville took advantage of the slow start. The Wildcats used their height in the paint as a diversion, setting up open cutting lanes for their athletic guards. Belleville launched into a 7-0 run to assume a 14-6 lead.
As would be the case later in the game, Marshall found life via the 3-point line. Rateike and junior guard Halle Weisensel knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to breathe life back into the Cardinals. The re-energized Cardinals then took to the lane, slashing past the bigger Wildcats and scooping in buckets. A 10-0 run put Marshall up 24-22, but a few late scores from Belleville's Alyssa Caskey gave the Wildcats a slim 28-26 lead heading into the halftime break.
With turnover woes in the rearview mirror, the Cardinals kept cooking offensively in the second half. More specifically, Rateike got cooking. She exploded out of the break, nailing four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the half. Weisensel added another triple for good measure as Belleville scrambled to keep pace with the onslaught.
The scoring outburst only afforded Marshall a 47-41 lead with about eight minutes to go. Belleville responded accordingly, implementing a full-court press and turning the pressure up a few ticks.
Marshall didn't waver. Through frantic offensive possessions from Belleville, the Cardinals stayed disciplined yet aggressive in on-ball defense. Belleville was trying to feed the paint, but time and again Marshall made things difficult and was strong on the boards to stamp out possessions. All the while, the Cardinals responded well to the press, making smart passes and operating with confidence.
The Cardinals found a few free buckets on the fast break and hit their free throws down the stretch to hold off the comeback attempt and hold on for a huge conference win. With the win, Marshall improves to 10-9 overall and 4-4 in the Capitol - South. This is the first time the Cardinals have been over .500 this season after a tough 2-6 start.
"I'm very proud of our kids," Pickarts said. "Overcoming 30 points from that last game is impressive. They just played so hard."
Rateike led all players in scoring with 28 and got a helping hand from a host of Cardinals with seven points, showing an even offensive distribution. Caskey led the Wildcats with 18.
The Cardinals have another tough challenge coming to town as they will host the Glarner Knights of New Glarus on Friday, Feb. 11. New Glarus, toting a 6-2 conference record, is the new team in 1st place after Marshall dethroned Belleville. This is the second meeting of the season for these two. Back on Jan. 14, New Glarus hosted Marshall and won 60-36.
Following that, the Cardinals will enter the final week of the regular season. They'll host non-conference Rio on Tuesday, Feb. 15 before traveling to rival Waterloo for the last game of the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 17.
--
Capitol - South girls basketball standings
*as of Tuesday, Feb. 8*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. New Glarus, 6-2 (15-6)
T2. Cambridge, 5-2 (13-7)
T2. Belleville, 5-2 (16-4)
4. Marshall, 4-4 (10-9)
5. Waterloo, 3-5 (8-12)
6. Wisconsin Heights, 0-8 (5-17)
GBB: MARSHALL 63, BELLEVILLE 59
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|W. Held
|2
|0
|3-4
|7
|3
|K. Jesberger
|2
|0
|3-7
|7
|10
|A. Rateike
|6
|5
|1-1
|28
|12
|H. Weisensel
|0
|2
|2-4
|8
|14
|M. Fritter
|0
|0
|2-4
|2
|23
|K. Hoel
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|33
|A. Ward
|2
|1
|0-0
|7
|TOTALS
|-
|14
|8
|11-20
|63
|BELLEVILLE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|5
|A. Edge
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|11
|M. Stampfl
|2
|0
|2-2
|6
|13
|K. Edge
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|14
|M. DeSmet
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|15
|A. Foley
|4
|0
|4-6
|12
|22
|A. Caskey
|6
|0
|6-8
|18
|34
|C. Smith
|6
|0
|2-10
|14
|TOTALS
|-
|19
|1
|14-26
|59