Wisconsin waterfowl, turkey, pheasant stamp funding project applications due

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will distribute more than $800,000 in funding to support wildlife conservation throughout the state in the new year.
This conservation funding comes directly from hunters purchasing turkey, waterfowl and pheasant stamps that support the restoration and management of critical habitat for Wisconsin’s wildlife. Government and nonprofit conservation organizations are encouraged to apply for this next round of biennial funding by Feb. 5.
For many years, Wisconsin's wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp programs have provided wildlife and habitat management opportunities, with efforts directed toward key species. With each stamp purchased, hunters, stamp collectors and conservation enthusiasts contribute funds directly to restoration projects that recharge groundwater, store floodwaters, reduce invasive species and restore critical habitat across the state.
“Hunters and wildlife viewers can be confident their dollars contribute directly to improving wildlife habitat for the enjoyment of hunters and wildlife enthusiasts throughout the state,” said Jason Fleener, DNR Wetland Habitat Specialist. “The department and conservation partners work together to ensure these dollars are invested efficiently and paired with external grants whenever possible.”
Stamp-funded habitat projects also benefit a multitude of other wildlife and the general public by improving soil and water quality, restoring wetlands and helping to control invasive species in wetlands, grasslands and forests.
These stamps bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for species management, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects. Every other year, at the start of each fiscal biennium, there is an opportunity for nonprofit, conservation and non-government organizations, along with local, state and federal government agencies to apply for stamp funds.
The DNR’s species advisory committees and Wildlife Management program’s leadership select winning project proposals through a competitive process. Funding will be made available for winning projects during the DNR’s 2022-23 biennium, beginning July 1.
Eligibility information, project selection criteria, application guidance and further information is available at: dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/stamps.html.
