Art & Life Calendar: Prairie Ridge Health to educate on benefits of more plant protein in diets

MARSHALL
Feb. 24: Mediterranean Cooking Class
Huma Siddiqui, owner of the White Jasmine spice and cheese company, will host a virtual cooking class on how to prepare healthy, flavorful Mediterranean recipes at the Marshall Public Library, 605 Waterloo Road, Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The library will supply recipes and spice mixesshe will use to either cook along, or watch her prep and cook, and then make the dishes. On the menu this time are tandoori meatballs and Mediterranean quinoa salad.
To participate, Call the library at 608-655-3123 or stop in to sign up. The library will notify participants when spices and recipes are ready to pick up. The Zoom link for the program will be sent to participants a couple of days before the program.
Thursdays: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library holds Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608- 655-3123.
First Monday of the month: Paper Crafting
The Marshall Public Library invites adults to join paper crafting at the library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. Those who are interested can create greeting cards and other paper crafts. They are also invited to bring double sided tape or glue. For more information, call 608-655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost to you. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
WATERLOO
Feb. 17: Adult Craft Night
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host an Adult Craft Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17. People are asked to take their own hammers to the event. To sign up, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c4fabab22a5fa7-adult15. Limited spots are available.
Feb. 19: Bean Bag Tournament
The Waterloo Veterans of Foreign War post, 115 S. Monroe St., is hosting its annual bean bag Tournament for the high school scholarship fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 19. Signup for the event begins at noon and bag throwing begins at 1 p.m. Team will be randomly drawn. Cost is $5 per person. There will be raffle items and a 50/50 drawing. The bar will be open and lunch will be available.
Feb. 21: Writing group
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host its second writing group session Monday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. This is for writers of different skill sets to convene socially and share work. All genres and writing levels are welcome.
Feb. 22: Retirees’ club
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host its retirees’ club Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. for retirees to meet and socialize. Participants will be able to learn a new game to play.
Feb. 24: Healthy meal planning
Prairie Ridge Health will educate on the benefits of including more plant protein into diets and practical ways to fit more plants into meal planning Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library.
Every other Tuesday: Adult Yoga
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library hosts Adult Yoga every other Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The next scheduled Adult Yoga sessions are Feb. 15, March 1, March 15 and March 29. This is for those who are 15 years of age and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registered people are guaranteed a spot. To sign up, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c4fabab22a5fa7-yoga.
Feb. 3 — Feb. 28: Winter Reading Program
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is hosting its Winter Reading Program. Anyone ages 0-11 can register to read, participate in activities and book reviews to earn an automatic entry into a raffle drawing for a gift card to a local Waterloo business of the participant’s choice. Call the library at (920) 478-3344 for more information.
The Waterloo Marshall Courier welcomes submission of items for the Art & Life Calendar. Send items to Courier Managing Editor Ryan Spoehr at rspoehr@hngnews.com or call him at 920-626-4997.