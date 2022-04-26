Marshall's strong start to the boys and girls track & field season continued on Tuesday, April 19 as the Cardinals hosted a duals meet with both conference and non-conference opponents. Participating schools included Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, Sugar River, Lodi, and Deerfield. After competing in Waterloo's quad the week before, this served as yet another opportunity for Marshall to measure itself against the area's best.
The Cardinals got a typical great performance out of senior sprinter Bryce Frank to start the boys off. He got Marshall out on the right foot in the 100 meter dash, taking 2nd in the event with a time of 11.88 seconds.
Senior Canon Siedschlag continued Frank's solid start for the guys in the 200 meter dash with another top-3 performance. Siedschlag secured 3rd place with his time of 24.10.
Siedschlag's crowning performance came in the 400 meter dash, however. He claimed 1st place with his time of 53.35 seconds. He was followed in 2nd by junior teammate Trevor Thede with a time of 55.50. In the junior varsity run of the event, junior Erik Ayala grabbed 3rd place with his time of 1:00.12.
Marshall earned a pair of top-5 finished in the long runs as well. Sophomore Jaxon Hornby finished 4th in the 1,600 meter run with his time of 4:53.35 and junior Asher Carriola put up a time of 11:34.01 in the 3,200 meter run to claim 4th as well.
The boys' relay teams came to play, as well. Marshall fell just short of 1st place in the 4x100, posting a 47.61 second run to finish 2nd right behind Lodi's time of 47.57. The Cardinals secured another top-3 finish with a 3rd place run in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:39.30 before really coming alive for the 4x800 relay. Marshall turned on the jets, taking 1st place by almost two seconds with a time of 9:00.21.
For the girls on the track, sophomore Wynn Held started the Cardinals off with a top-5 finish in the 100 meter dash, taking 5th with a time of 13.97 seconds. The trend of 5th place finishes extended into the 200 meter dash as freshman Kierstin Hoel put up a time of 29.92 seconds. Held upped it to a 4th place finish in the 400 meter dash with her time of 1:10.10.
Freshman Emma Hellenbrand earned Marshall its first 1st place finish on the girls side with her performance in the 3,200 meter run. She managed to prevail in a tight race with Sugar River's Ruth Marty, taking 1st with her time of 14:27.73.
A tough day on the hurdles was salvaged by senior Erin Virgil in the 300 meter version of the event. She grabbed a 4th place finish for Marshall with her time of 1:02.04.
The Cardinals really got to work in the relays. The ladies took home 2nd in the 4x100 relay with a time of 56.21, 3rd in the 4x400 with a time of 5:14.41, and 3rd in the 4x800 with a time of 12:55.02.
The boys were back to earning top-5 finishes in the field portion of the dual. Senior Craig Ward finished in a tie for 2nd place in the high jump with a height of 5-08.00. Ward would also put up a 36-03.00 in the triple jump to take 6th.
Thede picked up a 5th place finish for the Cardinals in the long jump with a distance of 16-06.00. Freshman Daniel Nickel got a top-5 finish in the junior varsity version of the event as well with a jump of 12-10.50. Nickel's impressive day in the JV ranks continued in the triple jump as he took 2nd with a 32-11.50 jump.
Marshall was perhaps strongest on the day in the pole vault with three athletes finishing in the top five. Senior Jack Hellenbrand was the Cardinals' top performer, taking 2nd with a vault of 10-00.00. Senior Josh Eggers and sophomore Kody Finke tied for fourth place with a vault of 8-06.00 each.
The boys were even successful in the junior varsity portion of the event. Sophomore Tucker Cobb and freshman Fernando Campos both vaulted a 7-00.00 to tie for 2nd.
Junior Grant Chadwick was strong on his discus throw, posting a distance of 112-03.00 to claim 2nd place. Fellow junior Lucas Talks also grabbed a top-5 finish with a throw of 103-06.00 to take 5th. Senior Taylor Michalak finished the field portion off with a 5th place finish in the shot put with a throw of 37-08.50.
For the girls, Erin Virgil had a great performance in the triple jump. Her distance of 27-08.00 earned her third place, Marshall's highest girls finish in the jumping portion of the meet.
Senior Brynn Frank, Held, and Hellenbrand all tied for 4th in the pole vault with vaults of 5-00.00 each.
The girls had their strongest performance in the discus. Junior Cortney Checky took 4th int he varsity competition with a throw of 86-09.00. Where the Cardinals really shined was the junior varsity side of things. Sophomore Phoebe Seep took 1st with a throw of 74-02.00, followed in 2nd by junior teammate Brooke Oswald with a throw of 69-03.00. Junior Dakota Bowers also grabbed 4th with a throe of 64-08.00.
Marshall was similarily dominant in the girls junior varsity shot put, taking the top three spots. Freshman Alexandra Moreth took 1st with a throe of 25-03.75. Oswald showed up again in 2nd with a throw of 24-10.00 and Seep took 3rd with a 22-03.50.
The Cardinals are slated for a pair of meets this week. First, the'll travel to Lake Mills for a quad with Wisconsin Heights, Columbus, and the L-Cats on Tuesday, April 26. Then on Friday, April 29, Marshall will compete in the Baraboo Relays at Baraboo High School.