The Waterloo cross country team’s 2020 season got under way with a pair of meets. The Pirates competed in the Dodge County Invitational on Sept. 3, then turned around Friday and faced off with several teams in Palmyra.
DODGE COUNTY INVITE
Both the Pirate boys and girls finished third in the Dodge County Invitational, held at River Bend Park in Horicon.
Jonathan Aguero paced the WHS boys with a fourth-place overall finish, completing the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 33 seconds. Following Aguero were Andrew Battenberg in 12th place (21:31) and Brody Tschanz in 16th (21:59).
Jordi Aguero (17th, 22:07) and Maxwell Schneider (19th, 22:33) rounded out the Pirates’ scoring.
Dodgeland’s Evan Finger was the boys champion in 17:28.
On the girls side, Reina Degler was the first Waterloo runner to cross the finish line earning 13th place following a 5K time of 27:29. Also scoring were Maddie Webster (18th, 28:16), Julia Asik (19th, 28:18), Cordelia Webber (23rd, 31:08) and Alisa Seshina (27th, 33:52).
Dodgeland’s Ava Raasch won the girls title in 21:11.
DODGE COUNTY INVITATIONAL
Boys team results: Horicon 33, Lomira 41, Waterloo 46, Dodgeland, Inc., Mayville, Inc.
Boys top 5: 1. Finger, D, 17:28; 2. Pickart, D, 19:10; 3. Zamorano, H, 19:15; 4. Jon. Aguero, W, 19:33; 5. Helm, L, 19:40.
Girls team results: Dodgeland 26, Lomira 34, Waterloo 93, Mayville 95, Horicon, Inc.
Girls top 5: 1. Raasch, D, 21:11; 2. Blome, D, 22:53; 3. Firari, D, 23:12; 4. Doyle, L, 23:19; 5. King, L, 24:03.
PALMYRA INVITE
The Waterloo boys placed second at Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
Jonathan Aguero led the way with a runner-up finish, while Battenberg (10th), Brody Tschanz (13th) and Kyle Fugate (15th) all earned top-15 finishes.
Schneider was 16th, Cameron Tschanz was 18th, Sam Billingsly was 21st, Gus Tamayo was 22nd and Addison Hensler finished 23rd.
The Pirate girls finished third at P-E.
Degler (16th), Webster (17th) and Asik (18th) all finished in a pack, while Webber (21st), Jennah Smith (23rd), Sheshina (24th) and Taylor Noel (25th) completed the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.