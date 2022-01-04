The Waterloo boys basketball welcomed a big challenge into the Fieldhouse on Monday, Jan. 3. Literally, big. The Randolph Rockets (7-2) touted a starting lineup that towered over the Pirates with three starters that were taller than any player on Waterloo's roster. That size was coupled with success as Randolph entered with a 6-2 record.
Waterloo (1-8), coming off of its first win of the season back on Dec. 20 against Palmyra-Eagle, gave an impressive battle. Head coach Trevor Deppe had good gameplans on both offense and defense. After a competitive first half, the game slipped away in the second, resulting in a 70-48 win for the Rockets.
Waterloo senior Ian Ritter was an immense part of keeping things close early. He was the primary defender on one of Randolph's biggest weapons, senior forward Travis Alvin. The 6'6" big man is also a star on the gridiron and looked the part. Regardless of the size disparity, Ritter held his own. He, coupled with some smart and effective help defense, frustrated Alvin early.
While Randolph struggled to get its offense clicking, Waterloo got to scoring. Deppe has a complex base motion offense he has his Pirates run, and it was working to maximum efficiency early. Senior guard Eugene Wolff was a primary recipient of the outstanding ball movement, finding relatively easy layups. He helped Waterloo launch out to a quick 7-1 run to start the game.
"We followed our game plan exactly," Deppe said. "We knew they had some size on us, so we had to protect down low. It's tough to defend guys when you're a little undersized, but I was proud of the guys' effort."
With Alvin struggling, Randolph's other potent scoring option, senior guard Sam Grieger, got to work. He started attacking the paint, a new wrinkle for the Waterloo defense to worry about. The Waterloo guards were primarily focused on help defense on Alvin, leaving open driving lanes for Griger.
A timeout and adjustment from Randolph got the Rockets rolling. Something was awakened within Alvin. He started muscling up more shots. He, coupled with a scoring burst from Grieger, set Randolph on a 13-3 run to assume a 22-15 lead as the first half was nearing its end.
Waterloo wouldn't let things slip that easily. The offense continued to produce good looks for Wolff. He managed to tie the game up at 22 with about four minutes left in the half.
Still, Alvin continued to cook for Randolph. He knocked in a few more buckets in a late run for the Rockets as they took a 30-25 lead into the halftime break.
Randolph's momentum from the first half carried into the second. Grieger and Alvin scored every point of a 9-2 run to kick the half off. Randolph made a major decision regarding its offensive philosophy. Instead of planting Alvin on the low block, the Rockets had him operating out of the high post. He still drew his same, warranted attention, which opened up scoring opportunities on the low block for his slashing teammates.
This offensive revelation for Randolph came at a bad time. Waterloo's offense was still producing looks, the shots just weren't falling with the same frequency they did in the first half.
"I was proud of the effort and the hustle, "Deppe said. "We're pretty good at keeping up the effort, no matter what. We try to find any way we can to keep ourselves in the game. Playing a bigger team and struggling to shoot the ball at times is tough."
Randolph pulled away in the end of a game that was much closer than the final score indicated, a 70-48 victory for the Rockets. Alvin led all scorers with 27, followed closely by his teammate Grieger with 25. Wolff led the way for Waterloo with 20. Sophomore guard Benny Marshall also broke double digits with 11.
Despite the outcome, there are plenty of positives to take from this one. Waterloo will need to build on these positives, too, as Capitol - South conference play is about to begin. The Pirates will kick off conference play when they host Wisconsin Heights on Friday, Jan. 7. A 2-game non-conference streak at Fall River (Monday, Jan. 10) and home against Johnson Creek (Tuesday, Jan. 11) will interrupt conference play before the Pirates return to it on Thursday, Jan. 13 with a road game against Cambridge.