The Marshall baseball team enjoyed home field advantage for its Capitol - South opener against New Glarus on Tuesday, April 12. Unfortunately, that's about where the enjoyment ended as the Glarner Knights strung together eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to claim a 13-2 win.
While that final score looks lopsided, the Cardinals were absolutely in the game early. New Glarus utilized an error, a fielder's choice, and a trio of walks to push two runs across the plate in the top of the first inning.
Marshall didn't waver. After a three up, three down first inning, designated hitter Cooper Usgaard drew a walk and was brought around by two more walks and a fielder's choice on a grounder to second base by sophomore right fielder Matthew Motl.
Unfortunately for Marshall, the New Glarus offense kept plugging away. The Glarner Knights brought one run across in both the second and third inning to take a 4-1 lead. That was the end of the day for Marshall starting pitcher Cole Denniston, who struck out one, walked six, and allowed two earned runs on four hits.
His replacement, Haiden Nolden, brought stability for two innings, keeping New Glarus scoreless in the top of the fourth and fifth innings. The Cardinals returned the favor, not scoring a run in that stretch either. Both Mason Collins and Payton Kleinheinz were brought all the way to third base during that stretch, but were unable to cross home plate.
New Glarus broke its scoreless streak in the top of the sixth as a Marshall error allowed a single run to cross the plate, giving the Glarner Knights a 5-1 lead.
Marshall responded in turn by picking up a run in the bottom of the sixth. Carson Connelly reached base on a fielder's choice and was immediately brought around the bases thanks to a triple from Motl. Heading into the top of the seventh, Marshall needed to escape the inning quickly to try to erase the 3-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh.
Instead, the New Glarus bats came to life. A combination of two Marshall errors and some healthy hitting from the Glarner Knights allowed eight runs to scoot across home plate in the top of the seventh inning. Zero of the nine runs scored when Nolden was pitching were earned as Marshall struggled to put the inning away.
Dazed by the scoring outburst, the Cardinals went three-and-out in the bottom of the seventh to solidify the 13-2 victory for the Glarner Knights.
With the loss, Marshall drops to 0-5 on the year and 0-1 in Capitol - South play. After a non-conference game with Wisconsin Dells scheduled for Thursday, April 14 was postponed due to weather, the Cardinals will dive right back into conference play this week.
Marshall will play host to Cambridge on Tuesday, April 19 before traveling to Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, April 21. The Cardinals will wrap up the week with a non-conference home game against Lake Mills on Friday, April 22.
BASEBALL: NEW GLARUS 13, MARSHALL 2
|MARSHALL BATTING
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|C. Denniston
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|W. Jennings
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|H. Nolden
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Usgaard
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|P. Kleinheinz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Connelly
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Motl
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|M. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|C. Petersen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|19
|2
|2
|2
|9
|4
|MARSHALL PITCHING
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|C. Denniston
|3.0
|4
|4
|2
|6
|1
|H. Nolden
|4.0
|7
|9
|0
|4
|2