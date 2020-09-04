CAMBRIDGE — Behind top-15 performances by Justin Grady and Kobe Grossman the Marshall boys cross country team finished third in the CamRock Invitational on Sept. 3.
The Cardinals competed in the first of four staggered-start races, running against Johnson Creek and Pardeeville. The annual invitational normally is held at CamRock County Park, but due to Dane County COVID-19 restrictions, it took place on West Cedar Road in Cambridge instead.
Host Deerfield/Cambridge won with 28 points, Madison Edgewood was second with 32 and Marshall placed third with 92 team points.
“One of the things we are focused on is improving our time from last year to this year on the same course; that was hard to gage for this meet, because this was a totally different course,” said Marshall coach Laura Grossman. “Running at CamRock, where we usually run, had too many restrictions. So, Matt Polzin, the Cambridge/Deerfield coach, did a really nice job setting up a course on some private property just outside of Cambridge. Overall, the course was a great course, but times overall seemed to be a little slow and we definitely cannot compare them to the times that the kids ran last year at CamRock.”
Grady and Grossman ran stride-for-stride for most of the race and crossed the finish line within 10 seconds of one another. Grady placed 13th overall with a 5K time of 20 minutes, 6.49 seconds. Grossman finished in 20:16.67 and placed 14th.
“Justin Grady ran another really smart race. He seems to be improving with each and every race — it is great to see Justin running with Kobe and pushing him — it is only going to make both of them better,” said Coach Grossman.
Earning top-25 times were seniors Ethan Jennings (22nd, 20:58.74) and Reece Collins (23rd, 21:00.99), while senior Mason Haberkorn (27th, 21:20.89) completed the Cardinals’ scoring.
“Ethan Jennings and Reese Collins, while they have very different racing styles, ended up running together in the last part of the race and did a nice pushing each other through the finish. Mason Haberkorn ran another solid race,” said Grossman. “The top five boys were once again close with only about a minute between the first runner and the fifth runner; we are showing good growth and heading in the right direction.”
Also competing for the Cardinals were: Mason Collins (36th, 22:18.25), Drew Johnson (44th, 23:11.49), Asher Carriola (45th, 23:16.64), Tyler Peterson (52nd, 23:41.60), Josh Eggers (54th, 24:01.65), Hunter Siedschlag (68th, 26:51.26) and Miles Zimmerman (78th, 28:48.17).
Edgewood’s Leo Richardson, the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, outdistanced the field with a 16:40.55 performance.
GIRLS
Mya Andrews finished 10th overall to lead the Marshall girls. Andrews’ time was 25:23.26.
“Mya Andrews ran a great race. She looked stronger running today than she did in Westby. We can't wait to see how she is racing in another couple of meets,” said Grossman of the senior.
Senior Jazmin Antonio-Reyes also earned a top-15 finish, placing 15th in 27:03.48, while fellow senior Maeve Hall was 16th in 27:04.95.
“We are so proud of Maeve and Jazmin — they look completely different than last year — these two girls are healthy and really showing what potential they have as runners when they are healthy,” Grossman said.
Freshman Isabella Hellenbrand was the Cardinals’ final runner, finishing in 27:10.90 for 17th place.
“Isabella ran an awesome first race. It will be exciting to see where she ends up by the end of the year as she is making the adjustment to high school cross country well,” Grossman added.
Marshall started the invite with five girls, however, junior Brynn Frank suffered an injury during the race.
“We are not sure when she will be back, but hopefully soon,” said Grossman.
It was the second time in as many races this season that the Marshall girls had an incomplete score with only four finishers.
“It is hard for the girls team right now to only have five team members, because they want to be able to have a team score; these five girls have great potential, we just need them all healthy,” Grossman said.
Madison Edgewood won with 27 points, 20 points ahead of runner-up Deerfield/Cambridge.
Edgewood senior Grace Nemeth was the girls’ individual champion with a winning time of 23:31.25.
UP NEXT
Marshall will compete in the Poynette Invite on Thursday. Racing begins at 4 p.m. at Shepards Meadow Golf Course.
CAMROCK INVITATIONAL
Boys team results: Deerfield/Cambridge 28, Madison Edgewood 32, Marshall 92, Pardeeville 137, Rio/Fall River 155, Walworth Big Foot 165, Johnson Creek 171, University Lake School 180.
Boys top 5: 1. Richardson, ME, 16:40.55; 2. Huffman, DC, 17:17.33; 3. Kimmel, DC, 18:45.93; 4. Nikolay, DC, 18:50.83; 5. Linderoth, ME, 18:54.87.
Girls team results: Madison Edgewood 27, Deerfield/Cambridge 47, Westfield 60, Rio/Fall River 95, Johnson Creek 151, Inc. Marshall.
Girls top 5. 1. Nemeth, ME, 23:31.25; 2. Brown, 23:53.38; 3. Kind, W, 23:53.92; 4. Schmude, DC, 24:10.55; 5. Cataldo, ME, 24:10.83.
