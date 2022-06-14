The Marshall softball team turned in a solid 2022 campaign. The youthful Cardinals defied some preseason expectations, tying for 2nd in the final Capitol - South conference standings with a 5-3 record. The coaches in the conference took notice of Marshall's inspired performance this season as six players earned all-conference recognition. Below, we'll look closer at who earned these honors.
1st team all-conference
Josi Mender, junior, third base
Mender earned her first career all-conference nod thanks to a stellar 2022 season. She turned in 22 hits at the plate this year, coming around to score 16 times and laying down seven clutch sacrifice bunts. She put up a batting average of .386 to go along with a .435 on-base percentage and a .385 slugging percentage.
In the field, Mender had a fielding percentage of .842. She put up 10 putouts and had 38 assists.
Zara Quam, junior, first base
Quam was one of Marshall's most reliable batters this season, tying for the team lead in batting average with .429. She also tied for second on the team in total hits with 24 hits. All of those hits translated to 10 RBIs and 17 runs scored for the junior. She led the team in on-base percentage with a .529 and was top three in slugging percentage with a .517.
She did a stellar job in the field as well, leading the team in putouts with 146. She committed only four errors all season long for a final fielding percentage of .974.
Allie Rateike, junior, right field/pitcher
Rateike pulled double duty for the Cardinals this season, both as a pitcher and an outfielder.
At the plate, she put together 16 hits for 10 runs scored and 15 RBIs. She posted a batting average of .340, an on-base percentage of .411, and and a slugging percentage of .446.
Rateike pitched a total of 48 innings for the Cardinals. She allowed 19 earned runs in that span for an ERA of 2.77. She delivered four shutouts, thanks in large part to her team-high 55 strikeouts. Almost equally impressive was her low walk count, tallying only eight.
Halle Weisensel, junior, left field
Weisensel was the most devastating bat in Marshall's lineup. This makes it back-to-back 1st team all-conference honors for the junior, and for good reason.
She led the Cardinals with a whopping eight homeruns this season. More than just a power bat, she tied for the team lead in batting average with .429. She also held the team high in hits (27), runs scored (27), and doubled (four). She also turned in 18 RBIs, which was second on the team. Weisensel turned in an on-base percentage of .514 and a slugging percentage of .873, also a team high.
2nd team all-conference
Kaitlin Jesberger, junior, shortstop
A 1st team selection last season, Jesberger was still very strong in the 2022 campaign.
At the plate, she contributed 24 hits, 19 runs, and 10 RBIs. Her final batting average came out to .338. She also put up a .405 on-base percentage and a .394 slugging percentage.
Jesberger was really able to shine from her shortstop position in the field. She tallied 26 putouts and 36 assists for a fielding percentage of .838.
Sydney Stuntebeck, freshman, catcher
It can certainly be argued that the freshman was a 1st team snub this season. Stuntebeck played like a seasoned veteran for the Cardinals this season.
She put up video game numbers as Marshall's backstop this season, committing no errors on 102 total chances. She had 93 putouts and caught two runners stealing on the year.
On top of that, she had a great year at the plate. Stuntebeck had 24 hits for a team-high 21 RBIs and came around to score 19 times herself. She posted a season batting average of .414, an on-base percentage of .521, and a .637 slugging percentage.
--
Full 2022 Capitol - South all-conference teams:
1st team-
Michaela Riege, senior, Waterloo
Ava Jaehnke, junior, Waterloo
Katrina Freund, sophomore, Waterloo
Quinnly Hush, senior, Waterloo
Brenna Huebner, sophomore, Waterloo
Josi Mender, junior, Marshall
Zara Quam, junior, Marshall
Allie Rateike, junior, Marshall
Halle Weisensel, junior, Marshall
Kate Downing, senior, Cambridge
Saveea Freeland, sophomore, Cambridge
Emma Nottestad, senior, Cambridge
2nd team-
Abbie Gier, senior, Waterloo
Sophia Schneider, junior, Waterloo
Kaitlin Jesberger, junior, Marshall
Sydney Stuntebeck, freshman, Marshall
Audiranne Keiler, senior, Cambridge
Kayla Roidt, junior, Cambridge
Hannah Larson, junior, Cambridge
Makayla Westphal, junior, Wisconsin Heights
Emily VanRiper, junior, Wisconsin Heights
Daryn Schaefer, senior, Wisconsin Heights
Kailey Prochaska, junior, Belleville
Mickey Stampfl, senior, Belleville
Honorable Mention-
Ashley Mickelson, senior, Wisconsin Heights
Player of the Year: Michaela Riege, Waterloo
Pitcher of the Year: Emma Nottestad, Cambridge