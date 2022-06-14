The Marshall softball team turned in a solid 2022 campaign. The youthful Cardinals defied some preseason expectations, tying for 2nd in the final Capitol - South conference standings with a 5-3 record. The coaches in the conference took notice of Marshall's inspired performance this season as six players earned all-conference recognition. Below, we'll look closer at who earned these honors. 

1st team all-conference

JOSI MENDER

Josi Mender, junior, third base

Mender earned her first career all-conference nod thanks to a stellar 2022 season. She turned in 22 hits at the plate this year, coming around to score 16 times and laying down seven clutch sacrifice bunts. She put up a batting average of .386 to go along with a .435 on-base percentage and a .385 slugging percentage.

In the field, Mender had a fielding percentage of .842. She put up 10 putouts and had 38 assists. 

ZARA QUAM

Marshall junior Zara Quam was named 1st team all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022 season.

Zara Quam, junior, first base

Quam was one of Marshall's most reliable batters this season, tying for the team lead in batting average with .429. She also tied for second on the team in total hits with 24 hits. All of those hits translated to 10 RBIs and 17 runs scored for the junior. She led the team in on-base percentage with a .529 and was top three in slugging percentage with a .517.

She did a stellar job in the field as well, leading the team in putouts with 146. She committed only four errors all season long for a final fielding percentage of .974. 

ALLIE RATEIKE

Marshall junior Allie Rateike was named 1st team all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022 season.

Allie Rateike, junior, right field/pitcher

Rateike pulled double duty for the Cardinals this season, both as a pitcher and an outfielder. 

At the plate, she put together 16 hits for 10 runs scored and 15 RBIs. She posted a batting average of .340, an on-base percentage of .411, and and a slugging percentage of .446.

Rateike pitched a total of 48 innings for the Cardinals. She allowed 19 earned runs in that span for an ERA of 2.77. She delivered four shutouts, thanks in large part to her team-high 55 strikeouts. Almost equally impressive was her low walk count, tallying only eight. 

HALLE WEISENSEL

Marshall junior Halle Weisensel was named 1st team all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022 season.

Halle Weisensel, junior, left field

Weisensel was the most devastating bat in Marshall's lineup. This makes it back-to-back 1st team all-conference honors for the junior, and for good reason. 

She led the Cardinals with a whopping eight homeruns this season. More than just a power bat, she tied for the team lead in batting average with .429. She also held the team high in hits (27), runs scored (27), and doubled (four). She also turned in 18 RBIs, which was second on the team. Weisensel turned in an on-base percentage of .514 and a slugging percentage of .873, also a team high.

2nd team all-conference

KAITLIN JESBERGER

Marshall junior Kaitlin Jesberger was named 2nd team all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022 season.

Kaitlin Jesberger, junior, shortstop

A 1st team selection last season, Jesberger was still very strong in the 2022 campaign. 

At the plate, she contributed 24 hits, 19 runs, and 10 RBIs. Her final batting average came out to .338. She also put up a .405 on-base percentage and a .394 slugging percentage.

Jesberger was really able to shine from her shortstop position in the field. She tallied 26 putouts and 36 assists for a fielding percentage of .838.

SYDNEY STUNTEBECK

Marshall freshman Sydney Stuntebeck was named 1st team all-conference by the Capitol - South following the 2022 season.

Sydney Stuntebeck, freshman, catcher

It can certainly be argued that the freshman was a 1st team snub this season. Stuntebeck played like a seasoned veteran for the Cardinals this season. 

She put up video game numbers as Marshall's backstop this season, committing no errors on 102 total chances. She had 93 putouts and caught two runners stealing on the year. 

On top of that, she had a great year at the plate. Stuntebeck had 24 hits for a team-high 21 RBIs and came around to score 19 times herself. She posted a season batting average of .414, an on-base percentage of .521, and a .637 slugging percentage.

Full 2022 Capitol - South all-conference teams:

1st team-

Michaela Riege, senior, Waterloo

Ava Jaehnke, junior, Waterloo

Katrina Freund, sophomore, Waterloo

Quinnly Hush, senior, Waterloo

Brenna Huebner, sophomore, Waterloo

Josi Mender, junior, Marshall

Zara Quam, junior, Marshall

Allie Rateike, junior, Marshall

Halle Weisensel, junior, Marshall

Kate Downing, senior, Cambridge

Saveea Freeland, sophomore, Cambridge

Emma Nottestad, senior, Cambridge

2nd team-

Abbie Gier, senior, Waterloo

Sophia Schneider, junior, Waterloo

Kaitlin Jesberger, junior, Marshall

Sydney Stuntebeck, freshman, Marshall

Audiranne Keiler, senior, Cambridge

Kayla Roidt, junior, Cambridge

Hannah Larson, junior, Cambridge

Makayla Westphal, junior, Wisconsin Heights

Emily VanRiper, junior, Wisconsin Heights

Daryn Schaefer, senior, Wisconsin Heights

Kailey Prochaska, junior, Belleville

Mickey Stampfl, senior, Belleville

Honorable Mention-

Ashley Mickelson, senior, Wisconsin Heights

Player of the Year: Michaela Riege, Waterloo

Pitcher of the Year: Emma Nottestad, Cambridge

