PARDEEVILLE — Marshall rallied from a six-point deficit to earn its fifth win to open the 2020 season, a 21-6 Eastern Suburban Conference victory at Pardeeville Oct. 23.
Trailing 6-0 in the second quarter, Craig Ward connected with Conor Siedschlag for a 17-yard touchdown pass and Bryce Frank’s extra point gave the Cardinals (5-0 overall, 4-0 ESC) the lead for good.
Second half touchdown runs of 1 yard by Ramon Campos and 20 yards by Frank gave Marshall the final margin.
Frank finished with 115 yards on 24 carries.
For the fifth-straight week Marshall’s defense limited its opponent to one score or less. Pardeeville (0-3, 0-3) had just three first downs and was held to 149 yards of total offense.
UP NEXT
Marshall takes on Hustisford/Horicon (1-1) in a non-conference game Friday. Kickoff at Disher Park in Horicon is 7 p.m.
MARSHALL 21, PARDEEVILLE 6
Marshall 0 7 7 7 — 21
Pardeeville 0 6 0 0 — 6
Pardeeville — Seth 68 run (conversion failed).
Marshall — Siedschlag 17 pass from Ward (Frank kick).
Marshall — Campos 1 run (Frank kick).
Marshall — Frank 20 run (Frank kick).
First Downs — M 15, P 3. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 40-198, P 26-113. Passing Yards — M 48, P 36. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 4-9-0, P 4-6-0. Fumbles-lost — M 3-1, P 1-0. Penalties — M 3-25, P 5-49.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: M: Frank 24-115; P: Seth 11-92. Passing: M: Ward 4-9-0, 48; P: Freye 4-6-0, 36. Receiving: M: Frank 1-21; P: Westbury 3-40.
