Friday, Jan. 28 served as an opportunity for redemption for the Marshall girls basketball team. The day brought a home rematch with Capitol - South foe Cambridge. Last time around, back on Dec. 17, Cambridge grabbed a whopping 24 offensive rebounds and rode a hot shooting night from Kayla Roidt to a 49-29 victory.
Marshall was a new team, however, after an extended break at the start of the new year due to health and safety protocols. The Cardinals entered the game winners of three straight. After a promising first half, fouls piled up in the second half to stunt momentum and allow Cambridge to emerge with a 50-43 win.
"We had to sit two kids in the second half due to foul trouble," Marshall head coach Doug Pickarts said. "It totally changed the flow of the game. We can't control free throws. Our kids played their butts off tonight. I thought we played ten times better than we did the last time against these guys."
In the first half, Marshall looked like a completely different team than it did in the last meeting with Cambridge. This time around, the Cardinals had more confidence on the defensive side of the ball and were executing very well offensively.
The Cardinals came out shooting as junior guard Allie Rateike knocked down a 3-pointer to kick off the scoring and senior guard Abby Ward hit back-to-back triples to give Marshall an early 9-4 lead.
After the hot start, Marshall started to get creative in the half court offense. Pickarts has said himself just how smart his players are, and he let them show it in this game. The Cardinals were always looking for that one extra pass, which often led to wide open looks at the hoop. Marshall continued to pour in buckets.
All the while, Cambridge was able to keep pace. Marshall wasn't allowing offensive rebounds at nearly the same clip it was in the first meeting, but the taller Bluejays were still finding buckets by feeding 5'11" forward Brooke Stenklyft and 6' forward Mayah Holzhueter.
It was a back-and-fourth battle, but Marshall managed a 6-1 run near the end of the half to take a 25-21 lead into the halftime break. Ward led all scorers with 10 points, followed by Rateike with seven. Stenklyft led Cambridge in scoring with nine.
The beginning of the second half was reminiscent of the first for Marshall. The Cardinals were running great plays to get looks. The shots just weren't falling as often. All the while, the referees were inserting themselves into the flow of the game.
Defensive strategies and plays otherwise left alone by the officials in the first half suddenly turned to whistles for the Cardinals. In a flash, Cambridge was in the bonus and seemingly shooting free throws every time down the court.
On the game, Cambridge attempted 28 free throws while Marshall had 12. The Bluejays shot 21 of those 28 attempts in the second half. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Cambridge made the most of those 21 second-half free throw attempts, hitting 16 of them.
With the threat of fouling out looming, Marshall couldn't run its offense or defend as it had originally hoped. Ward had to spend long stretches on the bench as she reached four fouls midway through the half. Still, Marshall continued to fight.
Trailing 35-31, Cambridge was able to use the backtracking to its advantage, springing into a 10-2 run to take a 41-37 lead. With the benefit of the double bonus fueling them, the Bluejays were able to keep any comeback attempts from Marshall at bay and hold on for a 50-43 conference win.
"It's frustrating," Pickarts said. "But, I'll never walk in here and make excuses. They're a good team and hit their free throws. I don't want to take anything away from our effort, either. Cambridge is a big, physical team and I thought we held our own down low. We played what I thought was winning basketball, sometimes things don't go your way."
Marshall certainly made strides from the last time out. After giving up 24 offensive rebounds in the first meeting, the Cardinals allowed only nine. Marshall led in this one until under ten minutes remaining, when the piling of fouls became insurmountable. There are positives to be taken from this one.
Cambridge had the two highest scorers in the game with Stenklyft scoring a game-high 17 and Holzhueter right behind her with 16. Ward led the way for Marshall with 14, followed by Rateike with 11.
Next up, Marshall has a non-conference home matchup with Hustisford on Monday, Jan. 31. The Cardinals will return to Capitol - South play on Thursday, Jan. 3 with a trip to Wisconsin Heights. Ironically, the Vanguards and Cardinals will meet again on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Marshall in a rescheduled game.
--
Capitol - South girls basketball standings
*as of Saturday, Jan. 29*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Belleville, 5-0 (15-2)
2. New Glarus, 4-2 (13-5)
3. Cambridge, 3-2 (10-7)
4. Waterloo, 3-3 (7-10)
5. Marshall, 1-4 (6-9)
6. Wisconsin Heights, 0-5 (5-13)