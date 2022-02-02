Feb. 3 Marshall Waterloo Art & Life Calendar

MARSHALL Thursdays: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library holds Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608- 655-3123.
First Monday of the month: Paper Crafting
The Marshall Public Library invites adults to join paper crafting at the library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. Those who are interested can create greeting cards and other paper crafts. They are also invited to bring double sided tape or glue. For more information, call 608-655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost to you. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
WATERLOO Feb. 3: Disney Team Trivia
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is hosting Disney Team Trivia on Thursday, Feb. 3 starting at 6 p.m. Register online at the library’s website. For more information call (920) 478-3344.
Feb. 12: Spaghetti Dinner
The American Legion Post 233 of Waterloo is hosting a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Feb. 12. The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, garden salad, garlic bread and desserts. Plates cost $9 per person and $5.50 children 5 and younger. Serving will go from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Bar opens at 3 p.m. Dine in, delivery or pick up is available. Call 920-478-4300 for delivery in the Waterloo area and call 920-478-2780 for any questions.
Feb. 13: Pancake Breakfast
The Waterloo Knights of Columbus are hosting a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 13 at Holy Family Catholic Church Hall in Marshall from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice. Adults cost $8, children 6 to 12 years old cost $4 and children 6 and under are free. Carry out is available.
Feb. 19: Bean Bag Tournament
The Waterloo Veterans of Foreign War post, 115 S. Monroe St., is hosting its annual bean bag Tournament for the high school scholarship fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 19. Signup for the event begins at noon and bag throwing begins at 1 p.m. Team will be randomly drawn. Cost is $5 per person. There will be raffle items and a 50/50 drawing. The bar will be open and lunch will be available.
Feb. 3 — Feb. 28: Winter Reading Program
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is hosting its Winter Reading Program. Anyone ages 0-110 can register to read, participate in activities and book reviews to earn an automatic entry into a raffle drawing for a gift card to a local Waterloo business of the participant’s choice. Call the library at (920) 478-3344 for more information.
JEFFERSON Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day Raffle
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a Valentine’s Day Raffle. Purchase a raffle ticket for the chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to Crazy Lenny’s E-bikes of Madison. Tickets are $20 each and will be available for purchase at https://hsjc-wis.com/event/valentines-day-raffle-02-22/ until Sunday, Feb. 13. The winning ticket will be drawn on Monday, Feb. 14. Only 150 tickets will be sold, so purchase a ticket soon. For more information call 920-674-2048.
