Deer-Grove EMS increases pay for LTE staff

Deer-Grove EMS has increased its hourly pay for limited term employees, in response to concerns over recruiting and retaining LTE staff members.
At a recent Deer-Grove EMS Commission meeting, EMS Chief Eric Lang shared that the service recently hired four new LTE EMTs, to fill added LTE hours in 2022.
In the 2022 budget, members of the Deer-Grove EMS Commission approved funding additional LTE hours to staff one additional ambulance for 12 hours a day.
With those additional LTE hours, Lang said it’s becoming more important to attract EMTs and keep them. As EMS faces an industry-wide staffing shortage, like other industries in Wisconsin, Lang said applicants are seeking services that offer higher pay and benefits like retirement or sick leave.
“We’re also competing with clinics, not just regular healthcare clinics….we’re competing with vaccination clinics and testing clinics as well” which are often paying large hourly rates, Lang said.
“We’ve been able to keep those that we have, we want to make sure that that continues,” Lang added.
The commission voted Dec. 16 to increase LTE pay from $19 an hour to $20 an hour in the short-term. That increase will not change the budgeted LTE pay in the 2022 budget, Lang said, or require additional funding from the municipalities in the commission. Instead, the department would slightly reduce the number of days that the service would staff ambulances with LTEs in order to recoup any additional cost.
Lang also proposed adding additional benefits like sick time, or contributing to a retirement account through the Wisconsin Retirement System.
However, commission members said that with a study of future staffing needs of the service due to come back in January, they should hold off on adding additional benefits until the results are in.
Earlier this year, Deer-Grove EMS Commission hired Public Administration Associates to conduct an operational audit of the service, and advise on future staffing needs. PAA is set to present the findings of that study on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.
Commission members supported taking measures to keep staff, but wondered what the best route to take might be.
“I’ve been pushing you for making these hires,” said Cottage Grove Town Board member Kristi Williams. “I can hear that it’s difficult to do that, with what we have currently in our compensation package.”
Sarah Valencia, representing the village of Cottage Grove on the commission, questioned whether raising the hourly rate by $1 would be enough, or whether Deer-Grove should consider forgoing other benefits and raising the hourly rate higher.
Commission members also questioned whether increasing LTE pay would hinder recruiting for full time positions, and weighed which benefits might be most appreciated by staff members.
Capital replacement schedule
In other matters, the commission considered a ten-year schedule mapping out the future replacement of ambulances, equipment and other capital improvements.
Lang said the department had a capital improvement plan going out five years, but hadn’t been looking beyond that.
The updated plan is meant to “look a little further into the future,” Lang said. A consistent ambulance replacement schedule would “make sure that they stay in good repair and make sure that they don’t get too old. That’s when the repairs really start to rack up.”
The tentative plan, Lang said, is to purchase an ambulance every three years, which would give each ambulance a nine year life span, hitting around 150,000 miles.
According to the plan, Deer-Grove is slated to replace an ambulance vehicle in 2022 for around $145,000, $100,000 of which was set aside in the 2021 budget for the purchase.
In 2023, Deer-Grove is slated to replace a response vehicle initially estimated at about $41,000, and to replace the services’ radio communications equipment for around $85,400.
The radio replacement has emerged in recent months as a more urgent request, and Lang said Deer-Grove would be pursuing funding through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, run through FEMA.
In 2024, Deer-Grove would be slated under the updated plan to replace the chassis, power cot, load system and stairchair of a second ambulance. And in 2025, Deer-Grove would seek to replace an ambulance vehicle to accompany that chassis.
Lang said that ambulance estimates are not easy to predict at this point. The plan estimated around $100,000 for each new chassis, and around $150,000 per new ambulance vehicle.
Lang anticipates taking a break from large capital replacements in 2026. Then the plan slates new chassis purchases in 2027 and 2030, and ambulance replacement purchases in 2028 and 2031.
The plan also prepares Deer-Grove to replace its heart monitors in 2029, at which point Lang said the equipment would be 11 years old.