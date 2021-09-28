Waterloo Hello By Karyn Saemann ksaemann@hngnews.com Karyn Saemann Author email Sep 28, 2021 1 hr ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karyn Saemann Author email Follow Karyn Saemann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you