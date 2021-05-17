RIO — Marshall’s boys track and field team won the Rio Invitational while the girls finished fifth on Friday.
Junior Canon Siedschlag won the 200 meter dash in 24.08 seconds and the 400 in 52.95 and placed second in the 100 (11.99). Junior Justin Grady won the 800 in 2:18.33. Freshman Jaxon Hornby won the 1,600 in 4:58.
The Cardinals won two relay events. The 400 relay team of senior Jackson Omeja, junior Craig Ward, junior Jack Hellenbrand and Bryce Frank won in 47.91. The 3,200 relay team of Hornby, senior Angel Lopez, junior Logan Kosbau and Grady won in 9:34.99.
Second place finishes were turned in by senior Reese Collins in the 110 hurdles (18.38), the 800 relay team of Hellenbrand, sophomore Trevor Thede, junior Josh Eggers and Frank (1:44.69), the 1,600 relay team of Payton Colden, Grady, Collins and Hornby (3:48.69).
Taking third for Marshall were Lopez in the 800 in 2:25.82, Kasbau in the 3,200 in 12:06.19, sophomore Ramon Campos in the 110 hurdles (19.85), Collins in the 300 hurdles (46.30), Eggers in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) and Hellenbrand in the pole vault (9-0).
Marhsall’s girls were led by senior Mya Andrews, who swept the 100 hurdles (17.63), the 300 hurdles (51.20) and the high jump (5-2). Senior Kiana Hellenbrand won the triple jump (30-6 3/4).
Cortney Checky finished second in the shot put (27-7). Aubrey Schlimgen placed second in the pole vault (6-6).
The 800 relay team of Abigail Ward, Brynn Frank, Erin Virgil and Schlimgen took third in 2:08.36.
Team scores — girls: Rio 159, Central Wisconsin Christian 89, Madison Tri-Op 85, Westfield/Montello 82, Marshall 81, Hustisford 49, Pardeeville 39, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 33, Wayland 14
Team scores — boys: Marshall 182, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 88, Central Wisconsin Christian 69, Madison Tri-Op 68, Westfield/Montello 60, Wayland 58, Pardeeville 52, Hustisford 36, Rio 22