Dane County extends COVID-19 mask mandate to Feb. 1

Dane County’s COVID-19 mask order will continue for an additional month.
Public Health Madison & Dane County today issued a new Face Covering Emergency Order #6, effective Jan. 3, the date its current order expires.
Through Feb. 1, face coverings will continue to be required for people ages two and older in most enclosed public spaces where others are present. Wearing multi-layered, well-fitting masks is especially important due to the easily transmissible Omicron variant, a release said. The order does include an exception if all individuals in an enclosed space are fully vaccinated.
“We saw the impact a more infectious variant of COVID-19 could have in our community when the Delta variant pushed case rates higher across the state and the country,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “As the state warns us of an Omicron surge that will overwhelm an already strained healthcare system, we must continue to equip ourselves in every way possible to slow the spread.”
In a release, Public Health Madison & County said the midwest region of the U.S., including Wisconsin and Dane County, has recently experienced a surge in people testing positive for COVID.
The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Dane County has increased to an average of 255 per day, the health department said. Case averages in December have been at the highest levels of 2021, along with the number of people hospitalized in Dane County hospitals with COVID.
Dane County also remains in at the CDC’s highest level of community transmission.
“As we ask you to continue masking up indoors, I want to thank everyone for adhering to these guidelines,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Your actions — masking and getting vaccinated — are helping to prevent greater illness and suffering. It’s been a long haul for all of us, and I appreciate your efforts to help keep everyone safer.”
The health department urged any 16 and older who is fully vaccinated to “not delay getting your booster dose as soon as you can.”
“You are eligible for a Pfizer and Moderna booster if you received your second dose at least six months ago and you are eligible for a Johnson & Johnson booster if you received your dose at least two months ago,” the release said.
“The best strategy we have to tackle this virus includes creating layers of protection. First, get boosted or vaccinated, then wear a mask indoors, wash your hands, and keep your distance. The more layers the better,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
“There continues to be evidence that masks help prevent disease transmission,” said Jerry Halverson, MD, Chair of the Dane County Board of Health. “With Delta and Omicron circulating, and our hospitals near capacity, it is important for all of us in the community to continue to take this easy action.”
For more information about COVID-19 in Dane County visit publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus or follow @publichealthmdc on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.