Marshall senior forward Reid Truschinski added an impressive milestone to his career as a Cardinal on Tuesday, Feb. 8. In a home conference game against Cambridge, Truschinski hit a free throw early in the second half to reach 11 points in the game and, more importantly, 1,000 career points. He's just the 13th player in Marshall boys basketball history to accomplish this feat.
"Reid has always stuck with it," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "He had an up-and-down freshman year between JV and varsity. He kept his nose to the grindstone and kept working. He was rewarded tonight with this achievement. Not a lot of guys get to that point. It says that you're a pretty good player and that you've been a long-time varsity contributor. I'm very proud of him. I know the work he has put in. I'm happy for his parents and the rest of the family. I hope this is just the beginning of a lot more games for him."
While Truschinski's achievement was a nice touch, there was still a game to be played. The Cardinals would need all the scoring help they could get from him as well as the game got off to a tough start.
The Bluejays came out shooting, knocking down two early 3-pointers to jump out to an 8-0 lead. After a timeout, Truschinski was a steadying hand. He poured in a couple of buckets as senior guards Cole Denniston and Craig Ward knocked down a 3-pointer each as Marshall tied the game up at 19.
Marshall senior forward Michael Lutz dazzled with a snazzy post move and gave the Cardinals a 21-19 lead they would never relinquish.
How did the Cardinals hold off the Bluejays so effectively? It boiled down to the neutralization of Cambridge's leading scorer, Max Heth. Heth entered this one averaging almost 15 points per game, but the Cardinals had something to say about it. Denniston was the primary defender on him and did an excellent job denying scoring opportunities. He got some relief help from senior guards Justin Grady and Bryce Frank as well to keep the potent scorer to 0 points in the game.
With crickets from their leading scorer, the Bluejays struggled to find consistent scoring. As such, Marshall took a 29-23 into the halftime break and kept pounding in the second half.
Truschinski was far from done after reaching his milestone. He continued to pour in buckets from the paint and even nailed a 3-pointer. At the same time, Ward was heating up as well. He did much of his damage driving the lane and from the free throw line.
Cambridge made a strong comeback attempt as senior guard Trey Colts found success getting to the rim and hit all of his free throws. Cambridge was pressing hard and had the lead down to single digits at one point.
But, Denniston had the answer. This time, however, it came on offense. A Marshall fastbreak left Denniston wide open in the right corner. Cambridge was exhausted from repeated attempts at a full court press and couldn't close out in time. Denniston swayed into a 3-pointer and splashed it, returning the Marshall lead to double digits with less than a minute to go. Dagger.
The Cardinals closed out a 61-50 victory to improve to 16-4 on the year and 4-2 in conference play. Ward led all scorers with 21, followed closely by Truschinski with 20. Freshman Matt Buckman led Cambridge in scoring with 14.
Next up, Marshall has a shot to dethrone the top team in the Capitol - South as it will host Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Feb. 10. The Cardinals pounded the Vanguards in the last meeting back on Jan. 18, 70-45. It remains Heights' lone conference loss this season.
The Cardinals have a pair of tough conference games the following week. They'll host Belleville on Tuesday, Feb. 15 then travel to New Glarus on Friday, Feb. 18. The Wildcats and Glarner Knights are the teams responsible for Marshall's two conference losses so far this season.
--
Capitol - South boys basketball standings
*as of Tuesday, Feb. 8*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Wisconsin Heights, 5-1 (10-8)
2. Belleville, 4-1 (14-5)
3. Marshall, 4-2 (16-4)
4. New Glarus, 3-3 (10-9)
5. Cambridge, 1-6 (8-11)
6. Waterloo, 0-5 (3-15)
BBB: MARSHALL 61, CAMBRIDGE 50
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|J. Hellenbrand
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|4
|M. Lutz
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|11
|C. Ward
|4
|1
|10-15
|21
|20
|C. Denniston
|1
|2
|0-0
|8
|32
|K. Miggins
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|35
|R. Truschinski
|7
|1
|3-5
|20
|42
|P. Kleinheinz
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|TOTALS
|-
|17
|4
|15-22
|61
|CAMBRIDGE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|3
|T. Colts
|3
|0
|5-5
|11
|5
|J. Horton
|2
|1
|0-0
|7
|10
|A. Schroeder
|2
|2
|0-0
|10
|23
|M. Buckman
|3
|2
|2-2
|14
|24
|N. Buckman
|2
|1
|1-2
|8
|TOTALS
|-
|12
|6
|8-9
|50