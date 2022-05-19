The Waterloo boys basketball team has a new leader. After going 3-21 last season and 0-10 in the Capitol - South conference, the Pirates will now be lead by first-time head coach Jared Brown.
Brown comes to Waterloo by way of Milton High School. There, he played his high school ball and would eventually return to coach the junior varsity squad. Playing at Milton gave Brown some humble beginnings, which he believes will help his transition into leading the Pirates.
"The situation of the program really hit home," Brown said. "There were years where we only won one or two games at Milton. My junior year we went 0-23. When I applied for this position, even though it was a smaller school, it reminded me of the things that I believed in. It appealed to me that I could apply my beliefs to this position."
Milton's basketball program has been on the rise as of late, and Brown's involvement in the program has certainly played a role there. On top of his duties as a coach, he also runs a basketball skills and performance program called "Game Prep Academy." Knowing the ins-and-outs of player development as well as having experience leading the junior varsity team should bode well for the new hire.
On Wednesday, May 18, Brown met with players and parents for a meet and greet. His message was an inspiring one. He made his personal background brief in favor of talking about his visions for the program.
"The biggest thing is playing the game the right way," Brown said. "We have to make sure that no one plays harder than we do. We'll be the guys making the extra pass, diving on the floor, taking charges, doing the dirty work. We want to establish a culture of accountability and toughness. I think that's the ground work. Then, the basketball will fall into place."
Brown is looking to hit the ground running. Long stretches of the meet and greet were spent discussing the plans for this summer. He has the Pirates scheduled to play in summer ball tournaments in early June. The hope is to drive up enough numbers to bring multiple teams to these tournaments to begin building the culture and establishing a relationship with the players.
Another impressive note from the meet and greet was Brown's emphasis on building from the ground up. He plans to host two youth summer basketball camps and expects his varsity players to volunteer and contribute. He mentioned how the young community looks up to them, no matter the win/loss record. Showing that they care will set good building blocks for Waterloo basketball.
Brown's offseason schedule and plan as a whole is an inspiring one. On top of the culture he intends to build, he has a good amount of talent returning to the court for this upcoming season.
Chief among the returners is junior-to-be Benny Marshall. The 6'3" guard showed promising development last season, averaging 10.9 points per game before his season was unfortunately cut short by a wrist injury.
The class of 2024 as a whole is an interesting one for Waterloo. Cam Tschanz showed flashes in limited varsity time last year. Jon Sampo jumped between the junior varsity and varsity ranks all season and is a capable and speedy ballhandler.
Cooper Setz and Rick Ugorji highlight the senior-to-be class. Setz averaged 7.3 points per game and led the team with a 1.7 assists per game average. Ugorji led the team in rebounding average with 6.3 per game while also contributing 5.5 points.