Fifteen Watertown Aquatic Team swimmers qualified for the WI Swimming Long Course Regionals meet at Pleasant Prairie on July 16-18 with USA Swimming motivational times of B or better in one or more events. They came away with 56 personal bests in 69 swims including twenty BB or better times and six State Championships qualifiers.
Achieving AA-times were Addison Lambert (50m freestyle and 100m backstroke), Ella Williams (100m freestyle), and Brayden Haversack (50m and 100m freestyle).
A-time performances were put in by Ella Williams (100m backstroke and 200m freestyle), Brayden Haversack (100m butterfly), Addison Lambert (100m freestyle), and Raelyn Warnecke (100m backstroke).
BB-times were swum by Brayden Haversack (800m freestyle and 200m Individual Medley), Raelyn Warnecke (50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, and 200m freestyle), Ella Williams and Dexter Haversack (50m backstroke), Alexia Lambert (100m backstroke) and Leah Salva (100m freestyle).
The Regionals team also included Ella Zehren, Bernadette Haversack, Matt Tarr, Ezra Smith, Addison Schuch, Cora Willmann, and Rebekah and Parker Wheeler.
WAT’s 12-Under State Championships qualifiers were Dexter Haversack (50m breaststroke), Rebekah Wheeler (50m backstroke), Ella Williams (50m and 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke), Addison Lambert (50m and 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle) and Raelyn Warnecke (50m and 100m backstroke, 50m and 100m freestyle). Those swimmers improved on 13 of their 15 swims at the State meet in Brown Deer on July 23-25 and brought home ribbons in 50m and 100m backstroke (Raelyn Warnecke, 15th and 13th respectively), 50m breaststroke (Ella Williams, 15th and Addison Lambert, 13th), and 100m breaststroke (Addison Lambert, 10th).
Brayden Haversack swam at Pleasant Prairie again for 13-Over State Championships in his three qualifying events, 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly. He advanced to the finals in butterfly and took home an 18th place ribbon with his PR swim of 1:08.16.