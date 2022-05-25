The WIAA state tournament is a hotbed for dramatic games. That was certainly the case for the Marshall softball team as it traveled up to Columbus for a WIAA regional game on Tuesday, May 24. A series of questionable and argued calls led to an eventual need for an extra inning to decide a winner. In the end, it was No. 3 seed Columbus that escaped with a 5-4 win over No. 6 seed Marshall to advance in Sectional 3 of Division 3.
"It was a tight game," Marshall head coach Erin Young said. "We withstood the blows and kept our composure. It was a really solid defensive game for most of it. Sometimes, you just come up a little short."
The real drama wouldn't explode until the fifth inning, but there was reason to expect it as early as the top of the first. Junior Josi Mender was hit by a pitch and worked her way to third base with two outs as freshman Sydney Stuntebeck stepped to the plate. Stuntebeck smacked a tough grounder to the shortstop and appeared to beat the throw to first. The umpire disagreed, calling the out and wiping a potential run off the board for Marshall.
Luckily, Marshall had sophomore Emily Brodbeck on the mound that day, and she got off to a red-hot start. She forced a three up, three down inning in the bottom of the first with a strikeout to get Marshall's bats back up to the plate quickly.
The Cardinals took advantage. Sophomore Naomi Dahl got herself to first base with a blooper to center field, and fellow sophomore Kate Luzenski soon joined her on the base path by drawing a walk. Dahl stole third and Luzenski stole second, setting up junior Jenna Swanlund with an opportunity to deliver some runs.
Swanlund mashed a grounder back to the pitcher. The ball was corralled, but the throw was wild, allowing both Dahl and Luzenski to cross home and give Marshall an early 2-0 lead.
The momentum gained from Columbus' mistake was palpable. Brodbeck delivered another three up, three down inning in the bottom of the second. Marshall again got a runner to third base in the top of the third, but couldn't score her. Still, Marshall was riding high as the game moved to the bottom of the third inning.
Here, Columbus showed why it was a No. 3 seed in the state tournament. Brodbeck spotted the rival Cardinals a walk to start the inning and they took advantage. A steal and a bunt put that walked batter on third base with only one out. A subsequent double to center field broke Columbus' offensive silence and cut Marshall's lead to 2-1.
A silent fourth inning from both squads set up the dramatic fifth inning. After a quick exit from Marshall's bats in the top half, Columbus stepped up in the bottom and got to work.
After a pair of nice plays from junior shortstop Kaitlin Jesberger, Marshall started the inning off well with two outs. Columbus rallied with three straight singles, the last of which tied the game at two runs each and pushed the other baserunners to second and third base.
This is where things get hairy. Columbus left a short grounder in front of Stuntebeck to whip down to first base. The throw was in time, but Columbus' batter rammed into Marshall's first baseman, causing the ball to pop free and allow both Columbus baserunners to score.
Debate about the legality of the play went on for about 20 minutes after. Initially, the umpires confirmed interference on the play but only removed one of Columbus' two runs from the play. In the end, both runs were waived off as interference was called and the Columbus runner was ruled out at first base.
The relief of getting the opponent's runs off the board sparked something in Marshall's offense in the top of the sixth, as well. Stuntebeck led off with a walk, followed by a single from junior Zara Quam to push her to third base. Quam soon stole second, putting the pieces in place for Dahl. She popped a sacrifice fly into right field, buying time for Stuntebeck to tag up and score as well as advance Quam to third base.
The trend of sacrifice flies continued with Luzenski. She skied one into left field, allowing Quam to race home and make it a 4-2 lead for Marshall heading into the bottom of the sixth.
There, the drama reached a fever pitch. A single and a pair of errors loaded the bases for Columbus with no outs. It was a nearly impossible situation to escape from, but Marshall handled it exquisitely.
Brodbeck forced a grounder to second base, which was wisely whipped home for the force out. One down, but the bases were still loaded. Brodbeck again forced a grounder, this time right back to herself. She fired the ball to Stuntebeck for the force out, and Stuntebeck squared and fired down to first base. The Columbus batter had let off the gas near the bag, buying time for the throw to beat her down and finish the double play for Marshall. The Cardinals escaped without allowing a single run.
A three up, three down inning from Marshall's offense brought Columbus back up in the bottom of the seventh. The home team would not go out that easily. Columbus led off with a double and drew a walk to put runners on first and second with two outs. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third with Columbus' cleanup batter stepping to the plate.
She did her job, clobbering a double into right field to bring both runners around and tie the game. Marshall managed to end the inning without further damage, pushing the game into extra innings.
Junior left fielder Halle Weisensel nearly mashed a leadoff homerun in the top of the eighth inning, but the ball couldn't escape the windy park and was caught. This started a three up, three down inning for the Marshall offense, bringing Columbus back to the plate in a 4-4 game.
Columbus made it quick. A single and a blooper brought the winning run around, walking off a win and ending Marshall's season.
The loss stings, but there is plenty to be excited about with this team. The Cardinals lose just one senior, Caliya Millard, from a team that finished 2nd in the Capitol - South conference and nearly pulled an upset in the WIAA state tournament as a No. 6 seed.
"These kids are quality ballplayers," Young said. "They can hang with some of the best teams in the state. They don't get the respect around the state that they deserve. These kids are still kind of figuring each other out, but they play with so much grit. They're just athletes. They had high expectations of themselves. They're trying to make everyone proud, and they did that tonight. They gave it everything they had, there is nothing to hang their heads about. They were pleased they never backed down and stuck together."