The Waterloo 14U Teeners split a pair of Badgerland League games last week.
WATERLOO 10
JEFFERSON 7
On June 25, Waterloo hosted and defeated Jefferson at Reeseville Firemen’s Park.
After a scoreless first inning the Pirates scored at least two runs in the next four frames taking a 10-4 lead over the Eagles, then held on as Jefferson produced three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Bryce Aubart led Waterloo at the plate going 2-for-2, while Cal Hush had a double and earned the pitching victory. Hush struck out seven batters in three innings of relief.
WATERLOO 10, JEFFERSON 7
Jefferson 000 403 — 7 6 1
Waterloo 023 23x — 10 6 2
Leading Hitters: (J) — Vogel 2x3, Heard 2x2; (W) — Aubart 2x2.
2B — Hush (W). 3B — Peterson (J).
W — Hush. L — Unke.
COLUMBUS 6
WATERLOO 2
The Pirates were out-hit 6-5 in a Baderland Teeners League loss to Columbus on June 23 in a game played at Reesville Firemen’s Park.
Columbus broke open a close game scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Cardinals took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth.
Trevor Firari was on the hill for Waterloo first. In three innings the right-hander surrendered one run on two hits, striking out seven. Owen Haseleu and Kyle Hostetler threw three and one inning, respectively, in relief.
Keegan Lauersdorf went 2-for-2 while Hush had one RBI to lead the Pirates at the plate. Firari, Hostetler and Haseleu each added one hit apiece.
COLUMBUS 6, WATERLOO 2
Columbus 010 203 0 — 6 6 1
Waterloo 110 000 0 — 2 5 1
Leading Hitters: (C) — Jefferson 2x3, Nolan 2x2; (W) — Lauersdorf 2x2. 2B — Jefferson.
W — Ethan. L — Hostetler. S — Link.
