The Waterloo girls basketball team won two out of of three games during the past week.
Waterloo 55
Hustisford 42
Waterloo turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 13-point victory in a 55-42 non-conference win over Hustisford Dec. 15 at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
The Pirates trailed 20-19 at the break, but used a 21-4 run to pull ahead and away from the Falcons.
“They got up early with a couple of quick baskets so we changed defenses real quick,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn. “I think the big play was when (Rylie) Collien picked up her fourth (foul). We were able to pick up the pressure when she stepped out.”
Senior Skyler Powers and sophomore Julia Asik each scored five points to fuel the big run, turning a 26-21 deficit into a 42-30 advantage with a little under 12 ½ minutes to play.
“In the first half we were missing free throws and we were missing a lot of layups and we let them stay in the game,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn.
The two non-conference teams combined to shoot 28 free throws (making 15) in the first half, while only sinking a combined eight field goals. Hustisford took a 20-19 lead into halftime after sophomore Morgan Kehl scored with 8 seconds remaining.
Hustisford carried that momentum into the second half as Collien connected on a pair of 3-point baskets in the first 3 minutes, upping the lead to 26-21. But her second triple would be the last basket for the Falcons over the next 6 ½ minutes.
Powers started a 13-0 run with a pair of free throws, and Asik capped it off with a layup for a 34-26 Pirate lead. Autumn Kuehl’s basket at 12:09 halted Waterloo’s run, only briefly, as Asik and sophomore Sophia Schneider hit 3-pointers around an Alyssa Baumann bucket as the lead grew to 42-30.
Powers led a trio of Pirates in double figures with 17, Asik scored 12 and Schneider chipped in 12.
Collien (12) and Kuehl (10) both reached double digits for the Falcons.
WATERLOO 55, HUSTISFORD 42
Hustisford 20 22 — 42
Waterloo 19 36 — 55
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Bischoff 2 0-0 6 A. Hildebrandt 1 0-0 2, Kehl 3 0-1 6, Ewert 0 1-4 1, Collien 4 2-8 12, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Joeckel 1 1-1 3, Kuehl 4 2-3 10. Totals — 16 6-17 42.
Waterloo — Schneider 3 4-6 12, Webster 0 0-2 0, Powers 5 5-6 17 Jaehnke 1 2-3 4, Asik 5 2-2 13, Huebner 0 3-4 3, Wolff 1 2-2 4, Baymann 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 18-25 55.
3-point goals — H 4 (Bischoff 2, Collien 2); W 5 (Schneider 2, Powers 2, Asik 1). Total fouls — H 17; W 16.
WATERLOO 55
BELLEVILLE 52
The Pirates made 15-of-21 free throws, 12-of-14 in the second half, as they overcame a seven-point deficit to beat visiting Belleville in a Capitol South Conference tilt Dec. 17.
Waterloo trailed 29-22 going into the half, but outscored the Wildcats 33-23 over the final 18 minutes.
Schneider scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half, while Powers scored a game-tying high 17 to lead the Pirates to their fifth win in six games. Asik also reached double digits with 12, while Wolff scored eight.
Ava Jaehnke had a team-leading five assist, while Schneider added foru and Asik three.
Mickey Stampfl led Belleville with 17 to share game-high honors with Powers.
WATERLOO 55, BELLEVILLE 52
Belleville 29 23 — 52
Waterloo 22 33 — 55
Belleville (fg ft-fta pts) — Stampfl 6 3-4 17, Edge 4 0-0 8, Foley 5 0-0 10, Caskey 0 2-4 2, Winkers 0 0-1 0, Smith 7 1-4 15. Totals — 22 6-13 52.
Waterloo — Schneider 4 4-4 15, Powers 4 7-10 17, Jaehnke 0 1-2 1, Asik 4 1-2 12, Huebner 1 0-0 2, Wolff 3 2-3 8. Totals — 15 15-21 55.
3-point goals — B 2 (Stampfl 2); W 8 (Schneider 3, Asik 3, Powers 2). Total fouls — B 19; W 13. Fouled out — Smith.
Fondy Springs 45
Waterloo 30
Waterloo shot just 25 percent from the field and dropped a 15-point non-conference decision in Fond du Lac Dec. 19.
“It was not a good night,” Haberkorn said, whose team made just 10-of-40 shots from the field. “We played great defensively, but not good offensively.”
No Pirates reached double digits, with Schneider leading the way with nine while Powers added eight and Asik discord seven.
Reese Neumann led the Ledgers with 15.
The game was Waterloo’s fourth in six days.
ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 45, WATERLOO 30
Waterloo 16 14 — 30
Fondy Springs 20 25 — 45
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 2 5-8 9, Powers 3 1-2 8, Jaehnke 2 0-0 5, Aik 3 0-2 7, Huebner 0 1-5 1, Wolff 0 0-4 0, Baumann 0 0-1 0. Totals — 10 7-22 30.
St. Mary’s — Neumann 5 2-4 15, Coon 5 0-0 13, Hoffmann 4 0-4 8, Tennies 0 0-1 0, Pitz 3 1-3 9. Totals — 10 3-12 45.
3-point goals — W 3 (Powers 1, Jaehnke 1, Asik 1); SM 8 (Neumann 3, Coon 3, Pitz 2). Total fouls — W 14; SM 14.
Up Next
Waterloo will host Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Gametime at Waterloo Fieldhouse is 7:30 p.m.
