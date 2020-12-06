Marshall’s Kelby Petersen, Bryce Frank and Dan Denniston have been selected to the 2020 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region Team.
Petersen earned honors on both the offensive and defensive line. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior was named the Eastern Suburban Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year after leading Marshall with 52 total tackles, including 10 tackles for a loss and three quarterback sacks. He also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
On offense, Petersen helped the ESC champion Cardinals average 253.1 yards per game.
Frank was named the ESC Offensive Player of the Year after carrying the football 99 times for 843 yards while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground. The 5-10, 180-pound junior also caught 14 passes for 305 yards and five more TDs, and returned 11 kickoffs for 202 yards with one return for a score. Frank also made 11-of-17 extra points.
Denniston was named unanimous first-team All-ESC on both sides of the football, but the WFCA chose the 5-11, 160-pound junior as a defensive back. He had a team-high tying three interceptions.
