Timing means everything in baseball. From when to swing to lining up a double play, precision is a necessary means. The Marshall baseball team had some perfect timing last week.
The Cardinals entered the week still searching for their first win after a 0-5 start and with Capitol - South play hitting full stride. Marshall played it's best ball of the year just in time, toppling Cambridge 11-5 on Tuesday, April 19 and Wisconsin Heights 6-2 on Thursday, April 21.
Marshall's bats were active early and often in that Tuesday matchup with Cambridge. After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Cardinals immediately responded with two runs of their own. Sophomore Matthew Motl singled to lead the game and, after stealing second, was eventually brought home by Haiden Nolden. Nolden then crossed home himself thanks to a single from Carson Connelly, giving Marshall the early 2-1 lead.
Cambridge was held scoreless in the second and third innings, allowing Marshall to pile the lead on. The Cardinals got two runs in the second inning thanks to a single by Tyler Petersen and an error to allow Motl to reach base. Petersen was scored thanks to Wyatt Jennings and Connelly recorded his second RBI of the day by bringing Motl around with a single.
Marshall really came alive in the bottom of the third, bringing five runs around. Again things were kickstarted by Tyler Petersen, who reached on an error. Motl was hit by a pitch and senior Cole Denniston reached on an error as well. With two outs already on the board, Cooper Usgaard was plunked as well to allow Tyler Petersen to walk home.
Another run scored without much resistance as Jennings drew a walk to allow Motl to waltz home. Connelly then doubled his RBI count by poking a single into the outfield to allow Denniston and Usgaard to score. One last error from Cambridge got Jennings across home as well, bringing Marshall's lead up to 9-1.
There were crickets from both sides in the fourth inning before Cambridge collected two runs in the top of the fifth. Marshall responded in turn, stealing one back in the bottom of the same inning. Teseo Ruelas singled and was pushed around the bases with a single from Tyler Petersen. Marshall still held a healthy 10-3 lead.
After a scoreless sixth from Cambridge, Marshal improved that lead to 11-3 in the bottom of the same inning. Motl reached first base on a single and used some opportunistic base running on a groundout by Jennings to reach home.
Cambridge attempted a comeback in the top of the seventh by stealing two more runs, but the deficit was too great. Marshall held on for its first conference victory of the season.
Positive momentum from the tremendous win carried over into Thursday's clash at Wisconsin Heights. This one lacked the back-and-forth drama the Cambridge game had.
After both teams earned two runs in the first inning, there was silence for the next four. Wyatt Jennings turned in a phenomenal game on the mound for the Cardinals, going the distance and allowing just two hits with zero earned runs and nine strikeouts.
The long-standing tie was finally broken in the top of the sixth inning as Marshall exploded for four runs. Jennings kicked it off by helping himself out, reaching base on a single. Mason Collins got plunked and an error allowed Payton Kleinheinz to reach base and load the bases for the top of the order.
Motl delivered with a single to bring Jennings around. Denniston played a clutch role as well, poking another single to score Collins and Kleinheinz. Motl himself then scored thanks to a single from Nolden, giving Marshall a 6-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Jennings continued dealing, allowing no runs in Heights' final two innings with a chance to deliver the 6-2 run to his Cardinal teammates.
Following the week of tremendous momentum, a non-conference slip came on Monday, April 25 as Marshall took a 11-3 loss to Wisconsin Dells to end the 2-game winning streak.
Still, the strong week leaves Marshall with a 2-6 overall record and, more importantly, a 2-1 mark in the Capitol - South. That leaves Marshall in sole possession of 2nd place behind 3-0 Belleville in 1st.
The Cardinals have a healthy mix of conference and non-conference games ahead of them this week. On Tuesday, April 26, Marshall will travel to conference-leading Belleville, followed by another road trip to non-conference Lodi on Wednesday, April 27. Marshall returns home on Thursday, April 28 for a rivalry game with Waterloo before hitting the road again on Friday, April 29 at Deerfield to close the week.
BASEBALL: MARSHALL 11, CAMBRIDGE 5
|Marshall batting
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|M. Motl
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C. Denniston
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H. Nolden
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|C. Usgaard
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|W. Jennings
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|C. Connelly
|5
|0
|3
|4
|0
|1
|C. Petersen
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Collins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Petersen
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|T. Ruelas
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|33
|11
|12
|11
|6
|9
|Marshall pitching
|Player
|IP
|R
|ER
|H
|BB
|SO
|H. Nolden
|5.33
|3
|2
|3
|4
|6
|C. Connelly
|1.67
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|TOTALS
|7
|5
|3
|6
|6
|7
BASEBALL: MARSHALL 6, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 2
|Marshall batting
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|M. Motl
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C. Denniston
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|H. Nolden
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|C. Usgaard
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|C. Connelly
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|W. Jennings
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Petersen
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Collins
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Petersen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|P. Kleinheinz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall pitching
|Player
|IP
|R
|ER
|H
|BB
|SO
|W. Jennings
|7
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9