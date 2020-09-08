Week of 8-31-20
Tuesday Maunesha-Tues Sept 1. High Team Series-Stubby’s 2018. High Team Game-Stubby’s – 706. Van Stenberg 632(222-224), Kolton Jurss 501.
Wednesday Businessmen-Wed Sept 2. High Team Series-Andy’s Excav 2180. High Team Game-Andy’s Excav-795. Keith Pocock 660(202-258-200), Jonathan Schoemann 628(203-260), Beau Crawley 583(222), Davin Gander 564(206), Ron Buschkopf 561(211-210), Joe Jazdzewski 551(212), Hannah Yelk 549(203), Brandon Schmidt 538, Chris Hensler 527, Andy Kuhl 520, Tom Miller 518.
Thursday Twilite-Thurs Sept 3. Team High Series-Team 5 1505. Team High Game-Team 5-556. Trenton Merritt 534, Michelle Holzhuter 541, Ben Monday 536(216).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.