Week of 8-31-20

Tuesday Maunesha-Tues Sept 1. High Team Series-Stubby’s 2018. High Team Game-Stubby’s – 706. Van Stenberg 632(222-224), Kolton Jurss 501.

Wednesday Businessmen-Wed Sept 2. High Team Series-Andy’s Excav 2180. High Team Game-Andy’s Excav-795. Keith Pocock 660(202-258-200), Jonathan Schoemann 628(203-260), Beau Crawley 583(222), Davin Gander 564(206), Ron Buschkopf 561(211-210), Joe Jazdzewski 551(212), Hannah Yelk 549(203), Brandon Schmidt 538, Chris Hensler 527, Andy Kuhl 520, Tom Miller 518.

Thursday Twilite-Thurs Sept 3. Team High Series-Team 5 1505. Team High Game-Team 5-556. Trenton Merritt 534, Michelle Holzhuter 541, Ben Monday 536(216).

Load comments