Dane County Board picks new supervisory map

A year-long effort to reset Dane County’s supervisory districts using a new, nonpartisan process, has wrapped up with the selection of a final map.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 14 voted 32-2 to accept a map recently recommended by its executive committee.
Supervisors Jeremy Levin, of District 10 in Madison, and Jeff Weigand, of District 20 in the Marshall area, dissented.
Three supervisors – Sheila Stubbs, Tim Rockwell and Steven Peters — were absent.
The executive committee had considered three maps sent to it by the county’s Redistricting Commission that had met since last year. The maps were labeled “C,” “G” and “A.”
On Oct. 6, the executive committee recommended adopting map “C”.
Over the next couple of weeks, county staff may make minor changes to reconcile boundary lines on map “C” with existing municipal voting ward lines. The county board will then take one last vote in November.
The goal is to have the map set before Dec. 1, when candidates can take out papers for the April 2022 county board election.
A similar map reset is happening in cities, towns, villages, school districts and counties across the state, as well as in the state legislature, based on population shifts revealed by the 2020 Census. The process is relatively simple in small municipalities and school districts that elect board members at large, growing progressively complicated based on the size of the area under consideration.
One former Madison Common Council member and several current Dane County Board supervisors voiced concern before voting on Oct. 14 about the final recommended map.
They objected to how it divided up some neighborhoods into different supervisory districts and said the recommended configuration didn’t always make sense in other ways.
Former Madison Common Council member Anita Weier, who lives in the Cherokee neighborhood on Madison’s north side, said she was “rather shocked” that it was “lumped in with the town of Westport.”
“It seems to me that we have different goals and issues,” Weier said.
Though she said she understood that the change was heavily based on having to balance out the county’s population across 37 supervisory districts, “it seems to me that might have been done some other way,” Weier said.
District 11 Supervisor Richelle Andrae, of Madison, similarly said that “while we can all agree that the commission had a herculean task,” she was concerned that several neighborhoods on the city’s near west side were sliced up.
“The Regent Street Neighborhood is in 3 different districts,” she said.
“While there is no perfect map,” the one chosen “did a disservice” to constituents in his district, Levin similarly said.
Brian Standing, a senior planner with Dane County Planning and Development, noted in response that the recommended map had the smallest number of ward splits out of three choices the Redistricting Commission considered in the end.
“This was one of several reasons that the commission selected option ‘C,’” Standing said.
District 14 Supervisor Anthony Gray, of Madison, said the other two maps that made the final cut had their own problems.
“I’m just not sure how much better (the commission) could have done,” Gray said. While the one picked “wouldn’t have been my first choice,” with the others “we would have been having this exact same conversation, just with other neighborhoods and other supervisors,” Gray said.
Between Oct. 2020 and September 2021, the 11-member Redistricting Commission met 19 times. It worked with an outside group to set up an online portal that allowed anyone to submit a proposed new map and frequently reached out to the public to get them involved.
The commission was bound by federal and state law and county ordinance, with guidelines that included:
• The county’s population had to be evenly divided across all 37 districts, with a target of about 15,00 people in each district.
• The commission was not allowed to compare submitted maps with the existing supervisory district map or to consider how shifting district lines might affect incumbents.
• Under the federal Voting Rights Act, a minimum number of districts had to have a significant minority population.
• To the best extent possible, “communities of interest” were not to be split by district lines. Neither were existing voting wards and smaller municipalities to be split into different supervisory districts, if possible. But given all the criteria required to be met, that wasn’t always doable, Standing said at a commission meeting in September. “Sometimes that’s inevitable; you cannot guarantee that you are not going to split a ward,” he said.
• No county board members were allowed to sit on the commission, to keep it nonpartisan. This was the first time Dane County had ever stipulated that as part of a redistricting process.
District 6 Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, of Madison, said he was happy that minority representation was one metric considered, when historically such maps “have been used to dilute minority power and to maintain the status quo.”
“It was encouraging to see that that was one of the primary objectives,” he said.
While the resulting map “was not what everyone would have wanted,” that the process was nonpartisan was crucial, said District 25 Supervisor Tim Kiefer, of Waunakee.
“We are really an example to the state legislature,” where statewide redistricting lawsuits are already pending “and it’s going to be a big fight,” Kiefer said. “I’m just proud of what we did.”
Once set, the new map will be in place for a decade, until after the 2030 Census.
Andrae said that before then, she’d like to see adjustments made to the process to allow county board members to make more substantial changes to the final recommended map before approving it, beyond just reconciling ward lines.
“I would love to see us entertain that conversation in the future… to make this the very best process,” Andrae said.
Supervisor Dave Ripp, of District 29 in rural northwest Dane County, cautioned, however, against letting politics creep back in.
“I live in fear of the supervisors getting involved,” Ripp said.
The new process, “is really the best way to do it,” Ripp said.