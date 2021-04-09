bowling

Week of 4-5-21

Tuesday Maunesha

High Team Series: Stubby’s 1839.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 660.

Individuals: Kolton Jurss 568 (206), Sam Henning 503.

Wednesday Businessmen

High Team Series: Rhode Electric 2315.

High Team Game: Rhode Elect 811.

Individuals: Chris Hensler 650 (216-201-233), Davin Gander 598 (231), Andy Kuhl 590 (212-201), Kevin Kail 574 (231), Joe Jazdzewski 573(218), Jon Maves 557 (202-222), Jonathan Schoemann 551 (203), Richard Raisbeck 545, Jarrett Kuhl 535, Tony Reinhold 529, Beau Crawley 523 (207), Nicki Edwards 508 (215), Brandon Schmidt 502.

Thursday Twilite

High Team Series: Rooster in a Hen House 1492.

High Team Game: Rooster in a Hen House 536.

Individuals: Patty Wianecki 590 (227), Ben Monday 572 (215), Sam Hensler 571 (204), Trenton Merritt 559 (201), Ben Fugate 559,

