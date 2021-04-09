Week of 4-5-21
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 1839.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 660.
Individuals: Kolton Jurss 568 (206), Sam Henning 503.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Rhode Electric 2315.
High Team Game: Rhode Elect 811.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 650 (216-201-233), Davin Gander 598 (231), Andy Kuhl 590 (212-201), Kevin Kail 574 (231), Joe Jazdzewski 573(218), Jon Maves 557 (202-222), Jonathan Schoemann 551 (203), Richard Raisbeck 545, Jarrett Kuhl 535, Tony Reinhold 529, Beau Crawley 523 (207), Nicki Edwards 508 (215), Brandon Schmidt 502.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: Rooster in a Hen House 1492.
High Team Game: Rooster in a Hen House 536.
Individuals: Patty Wianecki 590 (227), Ben Monday 572 (215), Sam Hensler 571 (204), Trenton Merritt 559 (201), Ben Fugate 559,
