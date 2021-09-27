Friday, Sept. 24, there was concern for a letdown from the Marshall Cardinals football team. Coming off of an emotional 15-14 victory over rival Waterloo the week prior, the Cardinals were traveling up to Dodgeland to continue conference play. The Trojans entered the game 0-5, it would have been easy to look past them and slip up. Instead, Marshall ran right through them. The Cardinals scored 42 points in the first quarter to smash the Trojans, 62-8, and move to 6-0 on the season. The Cardinals are officially qualified for postseason play thanks to their 4-0 conference record this season.
The Cardinals got off to a hot start when senior running back Bryce Frank took the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. While the extra point failed, it was still a quick 6-0 lead for Marshall.
Marshall didn't do much passing in this game, quarterback Craig Ward attempted just two passes. One fell incomplete. The other was a 20-yard touchdown to Frank to give the Cardinals a 13-0 lead just over two minutes into the game.
Frank's onslaught wasn't done there. On the next possession, he took a carry 55 yards to the house to boost the Marshall lead to 20-0.
From there, sophomore Matthew Motl decided to get in on the scoring fun. Keep in mind, this is still the first quarter. Motl scored two in a row on the ground, one from 22 yards out and one from 38, as the Marshall lead ballooned to 35-0.
Not to be outdone, Frank got back in on the action. He punched a run in from 21 yards out to increase Marshall's lead to 42-0 just before the first quarter ended. The letdown was officially avoided just twelve minutes into the game.
Things only got worse for the Trojans in the second quarter. Senior Collin Petersen ran a score in from 15 yards out and Motl punched one in from the 2-yard line. The Cardinals took a 55-0 lead into halftime.
Of course, from that point on, the starters were done. There was nothing left to prove against the Trojans and the injury risk was not worth it.
Dodgeland managed to get on the board in the fourth quarter when Braxton Kohn ran in a 3-yard score. The Trojans converted on the 2-point conversion but still faced an impossible deficit of 47 points.
For good measure, Marshall added one more score. With just under two minutes left to play, senior Kasey Finke scored from two yards out to give the Cardinals a 62-8 advantage and the win.
Motl led the Cardinals in rushing as he turned his six carries into 136 yards and three touchdowns. Frank was impresssive as well, turning four carries into 111 yards and two scores. Frank averaged 28 yards a carry while Motl averaged 23. The duo was simply unstoppable.
Kudos to the Marshall defense as well. The Cardinals didn't allow a single yard through the air on the evening and held the Trojans to 100 total yards.
Next up for Marshall is Cambridge. It will be the Cardinals' final home game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 1. The Blue Jays don't pass the ball much, but why would you with a running back like Trey Colts. The senior was the WSN Player of the Week for Week 5 when he diced up Dodgeland, carrying the ball 20 times for 444 yards and six touchdowns. His rushing yardage total was seventh-most in state history.
On the season, Colts has 86 carries for 955 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's averaging a whopping 11 yards per carry.
His Blue Jays are 3-3 this season with a 2-2 record in conference. Cambridge couldn't keep pace with Waterloo earlier this season, losing 14-33. Shared opponents suggest Marshall should have the edge in this one, but it will need to continue its dominant defensive line play if it wants to keep its undefeated record alive.