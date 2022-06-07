The Marshall baseball team has had the luxury of depending on strong offense all season. The Cardinals, given the No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 3 of the WIAA state tournament, scored 12 runs in both their regional opener against Poynette and in the regional semifinal against Green Lake Princeton.
On Wednesday, June 1, the Cardinals needed one more big day at the plate. Marshall was up against No. 1 seed Markesan with the season on the line in the regional championship. The Hornets took a commanding 8-2 lead early. Then, the bats came alive. Marshall rode a 7-run fourth inning to an eventual 11-9 win to claim a regional title in dramatic fashion. This is Marshall's first regional championship since 2007.
While Marshall's offense would need an eventual kickstart, the Cardinals had the bats moving well as early as the top of the first inning. Senior Cole Denniston got things started with a double and, with two outs, Cooper Usgaard came up clutch with an RBI single to give Marshall an early 1-0 advantage.
Markesan had an answer. Wyatt Jennings got the start on the mound for the Cardinals and quickly learned why the Hornets were the top seed. Markesan strung together three straight singles, collected a walk, and utilized an error to push three runs across the board in the bottom of the first inning, taking a 3-1 lead.
Marshall wouldn't sit idly by and let Markesan run away with things, though. The Cardinals had an answer of their own in the top of the second inning. Senior Mason Collins punched a 2-out double into the outfield, keeping the inning alive. Senior Bryce Frank followed with a double of his own, bringing Collins around to narrow the Markesan lead to 3-2.
The momentum shift in favor of Marshall didn't last long as Markesan's bats stayed hot in the bottom of the second inning. It was a rough start for Jennings, who gave up two walks and two singles, leading to two more runs before he was pulled in favor of freshman Carson Connelly.
After walking another man on base, Connelly gave up a double to let two more runs come home. A sacrifice fly a batter later brought Markesan's run total to five for the inning, taking an 8-2 lead. Connelly recovered with a strikeout to get out of the inning, but the damage had been done.
Marshall's offense was silent in the top of the third, and it looked as though the game would get even further out of reach as Markesan put men on second and third base in the bottom of the third. But, Connelly came up clutch, forcing a pop fly to center field to get out of the jam.
With the season on the line and a major deficit to dig into, Marshall's bats erupted in the top of the fourth inning.
Junior Collin Petersen got the party started with a single. Connelly followed immediately with a double, bringing Petersen in to score. Connelly would then steal third and run for home on a passed ball to make it two runs for the Cardinals with two outs. That last out turned out to be further away than Markesan would have liked.
Frank drew a walk and, as he's done all season, immediately stole second base. Sophomore Matthew Motl then poked a single into the outfield, buying Frank time to race home and make it three runs for the Cardinals in the inning, cutting the lead to 8-5.
Denniston then mashed a double to bring Motl around. A walk from senior Haiden Nolden set the stage for the impending bat of Usgaard. He stepped up and pummeled a 3-run homerun over the left field fence. The moonshot brought Marshall's run tally to seven for the inning and gave the Cardinals the lead back, 9-8.
The shell-shocked Hornets responded with a three up, three down inning in the bottom of the fourth at the hands of Connelly. Momentum was firmly on the Cardinals' side.
In the bottom of the fifth, the top seed had an answer once again. Markesan took advantage of an error, a walk, and a bunt to set the stage for a tying run. With the bases loaded and only one out, the Hornets launched a sacrifice fly into center field to bring the tying run in to score. Connelly would soon end the inning with a line out, but the Cardinals would have to call on their bats once again.
Marshall had to sweat things out as it could not produce any offense in the top of the sixth inning with a three up, three down effort from the top of the lineup. Markesan pushed the go-ahead run to third base in the bottom of the sixth, but Connelly showed composure far beyond his years to record a strikeout and a pop out to keep the Hornets off the board.
In the top of the seventh, Marshall's bats saved the day once again.
Despite the first two batters getting out, the Cardinals rallied. Petersen knocked a double into the outfield to put himself in good scoring position. Connelly then played the part of the hero, knocking a single up the gut to bring Petersen home and give Marshall a 10-9 lead. The Cardinals weren't done, either.
Collins then put a single into play to push Connelly to second base. Frank then brought Connelly around to score, making it an 11-9 Marshall lead heading into the final stanza.
Connelly came up clutch once again. Despite facing Markesan's top three batters in the lineup, he retired them in order with two fly outs and a ground out to secure the win and punch Marshall's ticket to sectionals.
The win earns Marshall another game against another No. 1 seed. The Cardinals will square off with Viroqua in the sectional semifinal at Prairie du Chien High School on Tuesday, June 7 at 11 am.
Viroqua needed a couple of nail-biter wins to get to this point in the tournament. The Blackhawks needed an extra inning to escape No. 4 seed Westfield, 7-6, in the regional semifinal and narrowly edged out No. 3 seed Cashton in the regional final, 5-4.
The Blackhawks certainly earned their high seed in the postseason with a strong regular season. Viroqua finished the year with a 19-7 record, including a 9-3 mark in the Coulee Conference to tie for 1st place. Unsurprisingly, these far-off rivals shared no common opponents this season.
The winner of the semifinal will advance to the sectional championship on the same day at 5 pm, still at Prairie du Chien High School. There, they'll meet the winner of No. 1 seed Cuba City and No. 1 seed Deerfield.