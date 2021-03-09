TYLER CHADWICK

Tyler Chadwick made his collegiate pitching debut with West Virginia University.

The 2020 Marshall High School graduate and freshman right-hander pitched 1 2/3 innings against Georgia State on Feb. 20. Chadwick struck out one and gave up one hit in a 7-6 extra-inning loss.

Chadwick was a two-time Capitol South Conference selection while playing for the Cardinals.

