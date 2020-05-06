AVERY MEYER
Waterloo High School
Sports you played in high school: Softball, Volleyball, Basketball
Favorite sports moment: Forking the softball coaches’ lawns
Favorite school subject: Gym
GPA: 3.25
Post high school plans: Washington State University
Song you’re listening to right now: Go Flex by Post Malone
Favorite place to eat: TGI Fridays
I like competing against: Marshall
Motto/saying: (Favorite quote) “You may encounter many defeats but you must not be defeated.” Maya Angelou
