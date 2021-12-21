The Marshall School Board is eyeing the April 5 election for its next operating referendum.
The need has come up because the non-recurring portion of an April 2019 referendum is about to sunset, causing a roughly $797,000 revenue gap for the 2022-23 school year
Board members told finance director Bob Chady on Dec. 15 they are in agreement that an April 5 referendum date would be best. They also indicated they prefer a referendum similar to the one passed in 2019, with a non-recurring portion that would sunset after 3 years and another portion that is recurring, meaning it would renew annually in perpetuity.
“It seems we keep doing this anyway, so let’s make it as easy on the taxpayers as we can,” board clerk Heather Herschleb said. “I like what we did last time.”
The board did not decide on an exact amount for the referendum or on amounts for the recurring and non-recurring portions, but discussion narrowed down a range of what those may look like.
2019 referendumThe 2019 referendum approved by the voters totaled $1.25 million a year for three years, after which a portion dropped off. Of the total 2019 amount, $875,000 was recurring and about $375,000 was non-recurring over the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Chady said in the 2022 referendum, the non-recurring and reoccurring amounts might flip.
“Three years ago the recurring was a little larger. This time it might be different with the recurring being a little less,” Chady said.
Asking school district property owners to support a figure as high as an additional $875,000 a year in perpetuity, “I think, will be more difficult,” Chady said.
Even if a new a referendum is passed in 2022, the $875,000 recurring portion of the 2019 stays, Chady noted.
“The $875,000 will always be there but unfortunately over time it becomes not enough,” Chady said.
Part of the concern moving forward is being able to pay wages after this school year. Staff wages may go up as much as 4.5% in 2022-23, from about $365,000 to about $380,000. Chady emphasized that 4.5% is an estimate.
“It might be greater than 4.5% and it might be shy,” Chady said. “If we need to bump that up, it increases our expenses and increases our deficit.”
Renewing or not renewing contracts complicates the timing of the referendum, and potentially how much may be needed.
The district is required to give preliminary notice of contract extensions and non-renewals by April 30 for the 2022-23 school year. Chady indicated to the board on Dec. 1 that the administrative preference is to issue those a month before that date.
A resolution to hold an April 5 referendum has to be passed and submitted to the county clerk by Jan. 25. In the referendum ultimately fails, the board could make budget cuts and issue non-renewals of contracts prior to the April 30 deadline.
The school board is next scheduled to meet Jan. 5 and 15.