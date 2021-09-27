Following a gut-wrenching 14-15 loss at the hands of the rival Marshall Cardinals in Week 5, the Waterloo Pirates were out to purge their demons Friday, Sept. 24. The unfortunate recipient of this retaliation was Palmyra-Eagle. The Panthers entered the game 0-5 and had been outscored in the previous two weeks 110-6. Well, make it 171-6 in their last three games. Waterloo whomped the Panthers 61-0, moving to 4-2 on the season.
While the scoring outburst was impressive, the Waterloo defense truly stole the show. The Pirates were unrelenting, never allowing Palmyra-Eagle to even get a first down. The Panthers had -2 yards passing and -7 (sack adjusted) yards rushing. The Waterloo defensive line made life miserable for Palmyra-Eagle.
Offensively, senior running back Eugene Wolff was up to his usual dominant ways. He rushed for five scores in this one. The Pirates were up just 14-0 after the first quarter, but exploded for 27 points in the second for a 41-0 halftime lead. With the starters resting by this time, the second string hung six more points on in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
The win was a flex of the muscles for the Pirates, but momentum may be hard to sustain with the tumult coming this week. Monday, Sept. 27, Waterloo's scheduled Week 7 opponent, Dodgeland, was forced to cancel due to low numbers as attributed to health and safety protocols. This leaves the Pirates scrambling for a replacement before Friday, Oct. 1.
According to wissports.net's "High School Football Open Dates" index, Week 7 is a good time to need an opponent. As of Monday, Sept. 27, seven other in-state 11-man football teams are in need of a matchup. Potential teams include:
-Wild Rose: Division 7, currently 1-5. Located about an hour and forty minutes to the north.
-Marquette University: Division 1, currently 1-5. Located about an hour to the east.
-Oconto Falls: Division 4, currently 5-1. Located about two and a half hours to the north.
-Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca: Division 7, currently 2-5. Located about two hours to the west.
-Brookwood: Division 7, currently 2-4. Located about two hours to the northwest.
-Mishicot: Division 6, currently 2-5. Located about two hours to the northeast.
-Menominee Indian: Division 5, currently 2-5. Located about two and a half hours to the north.
There will be updates throughout the week both online and on sports editor Ryan Gregory's Twitter (@Ryan_gregory_).