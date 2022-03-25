Last season, the Marshall softball team was incredibly young. With just one senior, Trinity Ruelas, on the roster, the season served as an opportunity for a flock of young Cardinals to stretch their wings as varsity athletes. Now, with a year of experience and travel ball under their wings, head coach Erin Young hopes that experience helps her team soar to new heights.
"Comparing this season to last, it was a lot of those kids first big go-around," Young said. "They learned what high school ball was all about. These kids are gritty. I think they're tough. They're going to put in more to achieve more. A lot of these kids have played other varsity sports in the fall and winter. There's no cutting corners at this level, everyone is good. They're hungry to get after it this season."
Despite the youth last season, the Cardinals still put up a 9-12 overall record and a 5-3 mark in the Capitol - South conference to tie for 2nd place with Waterloo behind Cambridge. Plenty of Cardinals stepped up to get Marshall to that point.
Marshall returns three 1st team all-conference and three 2nd team all-conference players. Among the ranks of returning 1st team athletes are juniors Halle Weisensel, Kaitlin Jesberger, and Allie Rateike. Marshall's 2nd team selections were juniors Jenna Swanlund and Zara Quam, as well as sophomore Naomi Dahl.
Rateike and sophomore Emily Brodbeck will handle the pitching for Marshall this season. Rateike was obviously stellar last season, picking up 1st team all-conference honors, but Brodbeck also picked up valuable experience as a freshman last season.
Beyond Rateike and Brodbeck on the mound, there is still plenty to figure out on the field as far as positioning and lineups go. Rather than view it as disarray, Young sees it as a strategic advantage and an overall benefit to the squad.
"Lineups can shift through the year," Young said. "We bring back quite a few kids, but some of their best positions may or may not be where they played previously. We're lucky enough to have kids that can play multiple positions. They're comfortable in a couple different spots thanks to the work they did in travel ball."
No matter how the lineup shakes out, Young expects her squad to pick up the play this season, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Marshall gave up five or more runs 12 times last season, primarily thanks to some preventable errors.
"We struggled defensively last year," Young said. "That came with the youth we played with, but we laid a good foundation. This group is well-seasoned now, I expect to see a higher level of softball."
On top of the capable returners, Young was vocally optimistic about the infusion of youth into the program stemming from the sophomore and freshman classes. A promising group from top to bottom, the sky is the limit for these Cardinals.
"The first goal is to win conference," Young said. "It's going to be a competitive conference again this year. Everyone is playing really good ball these days. They know it'll be tough, I know it'll be tough, but I know we can compete. This group is energized. They're ready to work hard."
Marshall will have its work cut out for it as Capitol - South foes like Waterloo, Cambridge, and Belleville return a gluttony of talent themselves.
The Cardinals' 2022 season will kick off on Saturday, Mar. 26 as they will host Johnson Creek at 11 am.