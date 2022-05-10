The 2022 season got off to a rough start for the Marshall baseball team. The Cardinals lost their first five games before finally snagging their first win on Tuesday, April 19 against Cambridge. Since then, Marshall has been figuring things out.
Thanks to the bats waking up and some reliable work on the mound, the Cardinals have won five of their last six games to return to an even record on the season, 8-8.
After starting last week with a close 3-2 loss to New Glarus on Wednesday, May 4, Marshall got to work on righting the ship.
First up was another shot at Cambridge. The Cardinals used their prior knowledge of the Bluejays to grab a 7-1 victory on the road. Cambridge took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but it was all Marshall from there.
Mason Collins singled in the top of the third inning and was moved to third base thanks to a single from Matthew Motl. This was all the opportunity Cole Denniston needed as he came up clutch with two outs to single and bring Collins around to score and knot the game up.
Cooper Usgaard was walked home in the top of the fourth inning to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. Then, things exploded in the sixth inning. Tyler Petersen started the inning off with a walk, followed by a fielders' choice reach from Collin Petersen. Up stepped Bryce Frank, who would bring Tyler around to score with a double and push Collin to third base to bring the top of the order back up.
A passed ball allowed Collin Petersen to score, and Motl put the ball in play to bring Frank in to score. Haiden Nolden would single to score Motl, bringing the Cardinals' run count to four in the inning to take a commanding 6-1 lead.
An insurance run in the top of the seventh was more than enough to secure the win, because Wyatt Jennings was dealing on the mound. He pitched a complete game for the Cardinals, allowing just four hits and one earned run in seven innings of work. He only walked one batter and had a whopping 10 strikeouts.
Marshall parlayed the positive momentum from the Cambridge win into a non-conference doubleheader with Lake Mills at home on Saturday, May 7. The Cardinals left no doubt against the L-Cats, winning the first game 8-1 and the second 4-1.
While it would seem Marshall's bats were lively in that first game, it took awhile for the offense to get clicking. The Cardinals entered the bottom of the fifth inning trailing 1-0.
The bottom of the fifth got off to a promising start as an error allowed Collin Petersen to reach first and Frank was subsequently hit by a pitch. Motl took advantage of the base runners, clobbering a double to bring Petersen around to score and moving Frank to third base.
The bats stayed hot as Denniston poked a single to score Frank and Nolden singled to bring Motl around to score. Usgaard got in on the fun with a double to bring Denniston around, and Nolden scored thanks to a sacrifice fly from Carson Connelly. In all, the Cardinals tallied five runs to flip the game on its head.
The stunned L-Cats didn't have an answer in the top of the sixth, allowing Marshall to continue scoring. Frank started the inning with a double, followed by singles from Motl and Denniston. Denniston's single allowed both Motl and Frank to cross home. Denniston was then brought around by Usgaard to bring the Marshall lead to 8-1.
Mason Collins was the man on the mound in this one and put on a show. The single run the L-Cats got was un-earned. Collins struck just one batter out but trusted his defense with myriad groundouts and flyouts.
Game two was another nail-biter, but the Cardinals answered the call. The low-scoring affair saw Marshall take a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning. There, the Cardinals got some insurance.
Frank continued his recent habit of putting himself in position to score by singling to start the inning. Motl followed this with another single but, following back-to-back outs, it looked as though Marshall might have to take that one-run lead into the bottom of the seventh and hope for the best.
Instead, Cooper Usgaard was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Up stepped Connelly. He mashed a single, bringing both Frank and Motl around to score to give the Cardinals the cushion they needed, 4-1.
The L-Cats were held at bay by both Denniston and Connelly on the mound. The one run was again un-earned when it was scored against Denniston, who struck out three batters and walked none in his four innings of work. Connelly took over in the fifth inning and kept it rolling, allowing no runs and walking just one batter in his time on the mound.
With the wins, Marshall returns to a .500 overall record on the year at 8-8. The Cardinals are also tied with New Glarus for 2nd in the Capitol - South conference, both at 4-3.
This week, the Cardinals will have a chance to boost their conference standings. Marshall will start off with a home game against Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, May 10 before a non-conference home game against Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, May 12. The Cardinals return to conference play by hosting Belleville on Friday, May 13. Marshall will close the week with a trip to non-conference Edgewood on Saturday, May 14.
--
Capitol - South baseball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Saturday, May 7
1. Belleville, 6-1 (7-5)
T2. New Glarus, 4-3 (6-5)
T2. Marshall, 4-3 (8-8)
4. Wisconsin Heights, 3-4 (6-6)
5. Waterloo, 2-4 (5-7)
6. Cambridge, 1-5 (3-8)