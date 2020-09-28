Brooke Mosher had 16 kills and 15 assists in Waterloo’s 25-19, 25-11, 25-20 prep volleyball victory in the first of two meetings with Capitol South Conference rival Marshall on Thursday.
Mosher, a senior outside hitter/setter and University of Illinois recruit, also served five aces and had two blocks for the Pirates. Senior outside hitter/setter Joslyn Wolff added seven kills, six digs, nine assists and three aces.
“Marshall pushed us hard in the first set with some aggressive serving and we settled down in the second set, getting out to a big lead early,” Waterloo head coach Christy Mosher said. “Overall, I was pleased that everyone contributed and that we had 12 people score with either a kill or ace.”
Sophomore outside hitter/setter Sophia Schneider had six and eight assists, while junior libero Michaela Riege made a team-high 15 digs.
“Tonight we got to take a look at all 17 girls on our roster in a true team effort. Several seniors got their first varsity playing time and did a nice job stepping into the fire,” added Mosher.
Sophomore outside hitter/setter Rylee Duessler added seven digs, junior middle hitters Deeana Lira and Quinnly Hush each had two blocks, and senior setter/defensive specialist Gizelle Zimbric added two assists.
The Cardinals head team-highs from senior Kiana Hellenbrand (8 kills), junior Erin Virgil (15 assists), senior Trinity Flint (6 aces), junior Izzy Llontop (31 digs) and senior Anna Lutz (2 blocks).
The two rivals will meet again on Oct. 8 in Waterloo.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN INVITE
Waterloo went 3-1 to earn a second-place finish in the Lake Country Lutheran Invitational on Sept. 26.
The Pirates defeated Lake Country Lutheran, 25-13, 25-16, Lake Mills and Cedar Grove-Belgium, while their lone loss came to Howards Grove in a three-set thriller, 22-25, 25-21, 7-15.
Howards Grove went 4-0, Lake Mills was 2-2, host LCL went 1-3 and Cedar Grove-Belgium was winless at 0-4.
WATERLOO 3
KAUKAUNA 0
Visiting Kaukauna gave Waterloo a scare in Game 1, but after pulling out a 26-24 victory the Pirates went on to earn the next two sets, 25-18 and 25-13, to earn the three-game sweep Sept. 22 at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
“It was a great team win. Kaukauna has some height and put up a big block and they got us a few times, but we covered well and were able to mix up our offense effectively, getting kills from all six hitters on the night,” said coach Mosher.
Brooke Mosher had 13 kills, 17 assists and three aces to lead the Pirates, who also got 16 digs from Riege and three blocks from Gier.
It also proved to be a milestone night for Riege, who recorded her 1,000th career dig.
“She has been a steady force in the back row at libero and is such a key for us as when she is putting up great first contacts, we are very hard to stop,” said coach Mosher.
