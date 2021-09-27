Letter to the editor: Knowlton Street parking restrictions raised by Waterloo City Council

Knowlton St. Parking Restrictions Raised by City Council
The problem was created when the city fathers made the decision to lengthen Knowlton Street. The apartments (Knowlton Woods) were built during the 1960s when most families had just one car.
Knowlton Street ended at Van Buren Street long before the extension of Knowlton Street was planned. (I don’t know if there was a gravel road, but I do know there were farms.) There was a viaduct (bridge over the railroad tracks) on Van Buren (long since gone I guess because it was wooden.) I think then that the only way to drive was east on Knowlton Street.
One can see the difference in the width of Knowlton Street from my house. At the least it is 26 inches from the lot lines on the north side of the street.
I don’t think the tenants should be punished for an error that is not their fault. I don’t know if there is enough land there to enable the owner to add spaces to the parking lot.
It is a problem. What happens if all the tenants leave? The owner should not be punished either for this egregious error.
– Donna J. Davis, Waterloo