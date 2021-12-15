Offers go here

Dec. 16 Marshall Waterloo Art & Life Calendar

  • 1 min to read

MARSHALL

Thursdays: Library Story Time

The Marshall Public Library holds Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information: 608- 655-3123.

Mondays: Senior Aerobics

The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost to you. More information: 608-655-3123.

WATERLOO

Dec. 11 — Dec. 18: WinterFest

The Waterloo Parks Deparment is hosting the 1st Annual WinterFest at Waterloo Firemen’s Park. Festivities start Saturday, Dec. 11 with a vendor fair, a cookie contest and gingerbread house contest. Later in the day is a holiday parade, followed by a celebration with Santa and a chili cookoff. On Saturday, Dec. 18, sled races will take place on Lum Avenue Hill and a snowman building contest will be at Skalitzky Field. It all ends with the Winter Ball, a formal event for adults 21 and older. One ticket for the Winter Ball includes two drink tickets and dinner from PrimalCue. For more information or questions, call the parks department at (920) 478-3025.

Dec. 19: Scholarship Fundraiser

On Sunday, Dec. 19, the American Legion Auxiliary is hosting a scholarship fundraiser at the Waterloo American Legion. There will be a meat raffle and chili cook off during the Packers vs. Raven football game. The bar opens at 2 p.m. For questions contact Darlene Swanson at (608) 215-7554 or Sheena Hauptli at (608) 333-1038.

The Waterloo Marshall Courier welcomes submission of items for the Art & Life Calendar. Send items to Courier Managing Editor Ryan Spoehr at rspoehr@hngnews.com or call him at (920) 626-4997.

