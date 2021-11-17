Thurs., Nov. 18

Mini corn dogs, green beans, salad, diced peaches

Fri., Nov. 19

Chicken patty on a bun, steamed peas, tater tots, diced pears

Mon., Nov. 22

Mac and cheese, breadsticks, baby carrots, green beans, mixed fruit

Tues., Nov. 23

BBQ pulled pork sandwich, salad, mixed veggies, diced pears

Wed., Nov. 24

No school

Thurs., Nov. 25

No school

Menu is subject to change.

