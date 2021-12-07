A first for the Waterloo School District is intended to help students and their families, if help is needed or desired.
The Waterloo High School cafeteria will be the site for the district’s first Craft, Career and Family Resource Night Dec. 9.
“The main purpose of this was to offer opportunities for families to better themselves through employment or college,” said Dale Thoreson, middle school counselor and organizer of the event.
Thoreson recently became the middle school counselor after some time at the high school level. He exited retirement to take the job, and he was at five other districts in counselor roles, including as close as DeForest. Thoreson organized similar events at other, and wanted to set this up in Waterloo, especially with the difficulties presented in the last 19 months.
“With COVID and the pandemic, it has been difficult for students to explore college and tech courses,” Thoreson said. “This is not a starting point because they’ve already started looking into colleges, but this gives them a chance to ask questions in-person. It’s good because there will be college professionals on site. They can ask questions about housing and specific majors and minors.”
His goals of this event including getting information out to families at the same time as helping students with their next step after high school, but also potentially opening the door to internships for students.
The career fair itself will feature 22 presenters from area businesses looking for recruits to work for them.
“They can reach out about what the employers have going on. They can talk with those employers about what the working conditions for those jobs are,” Thoreson said, adding that continuing to build a working relationship with employers in the community is important, especially if it helps with potential scholarships for students.
As far as education post-high school, representatives from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater and Madison, as well as Madison College.
“There will be representatives from Madison College as well talking about what each campus has to offer, including Madison, Watertown and other campuses,” Thoreson said.
Madison College representatives will also be on site to discuss High School Equivalency Program options.
Other presentations will include representatives from Jefferson County Therapy and Mental Health, the Latino Academy and Jefferson County Workforce Development.
One added feature of the event will be the Waterloo Youth Sports Organization will have a sign-up for youngsters looking to play sports.
“I’m really hoping the younger kids will come out too, not just the older ones, and parents. This is more for the whole family than just high school students,” Thoreson said.
The craft fair part of the event will be from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The career fair will be 5 to 6:30 p.m.