Waterloo, the No. 12 seed in Sectional 3 in Division 4 of the WIAA boys basketball tournament, entered as the underdog against No. 5 seed New Glarus in the regional opener at New Glarus on Tuesday, Mar. 1. The Glarner Knights were much taller than the Pirates and had swept the regular season series en route to a 2nd place finish in the Capitol - South conference.
But, in the second game of the regular season series between the two teams, Waterloo hung around the entire game, ultimately losing by only four points. Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe didn't let the memory of that close loss back on Feb. 10 fade, and took some lessons from his team's performance.
"Last time, they really beat us in transition," Deppe said. "We threw a 2-3 zone at them and they weren't ready for it. Our guys were flying out at shooters. We tried to keep them off balance and not let them get comfortable. It took awhile for them to settle down."
Early in the game, Deppe's defensive gameplan was working. New Glarus was forced to take some less-than-favorable shots as Waterloo's defenders were flying around the court, desperate to keep their season alive. Waterloo forced misses, but they couldn't force rebounds.
New Glarus' most glaring advantage over Waterloo was 6'8" senior forward Dain Walter. As the Glarner Knights missed plenty of shots early, Walter was right there to scoop up the miss and kick it back out or lay it in himself. His contributions got New Glarus off to a 13-2 start in the game.
The Pirates did what any undersized team should do in this situation. They drove the basketball. Speedy senior guard Eugene Wolff, a tremendous slasher, made it a point to get in the lane and draw some fouls. New Glarus backed off a bit defensively, allowing Waterloo to launch into a 10-0 run to cut the New Glarus lead to 13-12.
"I am extremely proud of them," Deppe said. "We knew we were outsized, we've been outsized all year. It was back-and-forth for awhile. Credit to New Glarus, (Dain) Walter is tough to guard and they hit some shots."
As Deppe hinted at, New Glarus would find its footing. Walter, as well as junior guard AC Strok, were starting to heat up. Walter was impossible to stop in the post while Strok was the beneficiary of some dump off passes when Walter would get double teamed. The Glarner Knights would have pulled away if Waterloo's shooting hadn't kicked on at the perfect time.
Senior Landin Wollin nailed two 3-pointers and sophomore Jon Sampo knocked down one of his own in the midst of New Glarus' scoring success. Their contributions slowed the bleeding, but an 8-0 run from the Glarner Knights at the end of the half gave them a 36-21 lead heading into the break.
Landin Wollin knocks down a triple! New Glarus clings to a 17-15 lead with 8:47 left in the first half. New Glarus calls another frustrated timeout. pic.twitter.com/qIk031W1aG— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) March 2, 2022
To this point, Walter already had 16 points and Strok had 15. Waterloo was getting buckets from the entire roster as Wollin was the leading scorer in the first half with six points.
The Pirates never got discouraged. They came out of the halftime break blazing hot. Junior guard cooper Setz hit a jumper, senior forward Ian Ritter took a charge, and Wolff nabbed a steal which turned into a fast break layup. The run was on.
Waterloo started the second half on a 12-2 run, cutting the lead back to 38-32 with about 13 minutes to go. New Glarus called two timeouts during the run as head coach Travis Sysko was visibly upset. Waterloo's offense, defense, and everything in between was firing on all cylinders. The Pirates wouldn't let their season slip without a fight.
Beautiful take by Ritter as Waterloo starts the half on a 6-0 run! pic.twitter.com/mU9JHy5pVD— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) March 2, 2022
The second timeout from New Glarus seemed to do the trick. The Glarner Knights came out and launched into a 12-3 run, boosted by two 3-pointers from junior guard Max Parman and a few more buckets from Walter.
Waterloo never quit, but it simply didn't have the offensive firepower to overcome a double-digit deficit late in the game. New Glarus rode the consistent scoring of Strok and Walter down the stretch as the Glarner Knights locked up a 79-48 win to advance.
"It was fun to see them battle," Deppe said. "For them to put one last strong effort in and really leave it all out there, it made me really proud. Hopefully, this effort is something for the younger guys to learn from and take into next season."
Wolff led the Pirates with 15 points, followed by Setz with 11. New Glarus' duo of Walter and Strok proved to be too much as Walter finished with a game-high 29 points, followed closely by Strok with 27. Waterloo's season comes to an end with an overall record of 3-21. New Glarus advances to face No. 4 seed Deerfield on Friday, Mar. 4.
The close of the year brings an end to the playing career for seniors Antonio Unzueta, Landin Wollin, Eugene Wolff, Kaden Ring, Ian Ritter, and Luke Fiedorowicz. All six seniors brought unique abilities and skills to the Waterloo basketball program and will be missed next season.
There is reason for optimism looking forward, however. While he was lost for the end of the season with a wrist injury, sophomore Benny Marshall had a breakout year. He was averaging 10.3 points per game before he was injured. The 6'3" guard has great handles and a capable jumper. He'll likely be looked to as the primary scorer next season with the departure of Wolff.
Junior Cooper Setz made great strides as a scorer this season as well. The athletic guard has always been solid defensively, but he was reliable for about ten points every time he stepped on the court this year. A consistent scorer like that will be huge for Waterloo next season.
Some Pirates flashed the ability to be good contributors off of the bench as well. Junior Ricky Ugorji and sophomore Cameron Tschanz both logged some valuable minutes for Waterloo this season and showed not only a knack for scoring, but reliability on defense. Deppe and the rest of the Waterloo program will need these two to continue improving and progressing in the offseason.
The next generation of Pirates has a good example to learn from in the class of 2022. No matter the opponent, these Pirates never quit. Even when the season got tough and losing streaks mounted, there was an undying will to compete. That attitude and mentality will do wonders for the future of the program.